MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
FP3 in
02 Hours
:
06 Minutes
:
23 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
10 Sep
Next event in
18 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Next event in
33 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Next event in
75 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
20 Nov
Next event in
89 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Preview

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Styrian GP?

shares
comments
MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Styrian GP?
By:

MotoGP makes its second visit to the Red Bull Ring this weekend for the Styrian Grand Prix. Here's how you can watch qualifying in the comfort of your living room on August 22nd.

The Red Bull Ring is a track that suits the strengths of the Ducati package, as validated by Andrea Dovizoso's fine victory in the Austrian GP last weekend.

However, the Ducatis were beaten by Maverick Vinales in qualifying, the Yamaha rider edging Jack Miller by 0.068s to claim pole.

Yamahas could be in the fight for pole position once again, with Vinales and Fabio Quartararo the two favourites to stage an upset.

But both Miller and Dovizioso would be keen to start on the front row and ensure a clean sweep of Ducati wins at the Austrian venue. 

What time does qualifying for the Styrian MotoGP start? 

Q1 will begin at 2:10pm local time (CEST) on Saturday, followed by the pole-deciding Q2 at 2:35pm. Each session lasts 15 minutes. 

  • Date: Saturday, 22nd August 2020 
  • Start time: 2:10pm CEST / 1:10pm BST / 8:10am ET / 5:10am PT / 5:40pm IST / 9:10pm JST / 10:10pm AEST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

How can I watch qualifying?

Europe:

  • Spain: DAZN
  • UK: BT Sport
  • France: Canal+
  • Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN
  • Italy: Sky Sport
  • Hungary: Spiler TV
  • Netherlands: Eurosport

Asia:

  • Japan: G+/Hulu
  • Thailand: PPTV
  • India: Eurosport
  • Indonesia: Trans 7
  • Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports

America

  • USA: NBCSN
  • Canada: DAZN
  • Brazil: Sport TV
  • Argentina: ESPN+

Oceanica

  • Australia: Fox Sports
  • New Zealand: Sky TV

Can I stream qualifying?

MotoGP offers its own on-demand streaming service, where users can watch every qualifying and race live. The MotoGP Video Pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros.

Weather forecast for Spielberg

There is a 90% chance of rain on Saturday.

Can Ducati remain as MotoGP's Lord of the Red Bull Ring?

Previous article

Can Ducati remain as MotoGP's Lord of the Red Bull Ring?
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending Today

Williams F1 team sold to private investment firm
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams F1 team sold to private investment firm

Supercars Darwin SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Supercars Supercars / Preview

Supercars Darwin SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

SBR Business Manager resigns position
Supercars Supercars / News

SBR Business Manager resigns position

Penske non-committal on Supercars future
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Penske non-committal on Supercars future

Darwin Supercars: McLaughlin eclipses Brock tally
Supercars Supercars / Race report

Darwin Supercars: McLaughlin eclipses Brock tally

ProRally: Oregon Trail: Metalmarks Rally Team summary
SCCA SCCA / News

ProRally: Oregon Trail: Metalmarks Rally Team summary

Styria MotoGP: Miller leads Ducati 1-2 in FP1
MotoGP MotoGP / Practice report

Styria MotoGP: Miller leads Ducati 1-2 in FP1

Newgarden “cautiously optimistic” about Indy 500 prospects
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Newgarden “cautiously optimistic” about Indy 500 prospects

Latest news

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Styrian GP?
MGP MotoGP / Preview

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Styrian GP?

Can Ducati remain as MotoGP's Lord of the Red Bull Ring? Prime
MGP MotoGP / Analysis

Can Ducati remain as MotoGP's Lord of the Red Bull Ring?

Pol Espargaro keen to compare KTM against Marc Marquez
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Pol Espargaro keen to compare KTM against Marc Marquez

Styria MotoGP: Espargaro sets FP2 pace for KTM
MGP MotoGP / Practice report

Styria MotoGP: Espargaro sets FP2 pace for KTM

Trending

1
Formula 1

Williams F1 team sold to private investment firm

2
Supercars

Supercars Darwin SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

3
Supercars

SBR Business Manager resigns position

4
Supercars

Penske non-committal on Supercars future

5
Supercars

Darwin Supercars: McLaughlin eclipses Brock tally

21m

Latest news

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Styrian GP?
MGP

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Styrian GP?

Can Ducati remain as MotoGP's Lord of the Red Bull Ring?
MGP

Can Ducati remain as MotoGP's Lord of the Red Bull Ring?

Pol Espargaro keen to compare KTM against Marc Marquez
MGP

Pol Espargaro keen to compare KTM against Marc Marquez

Styria MotoGP: Espargaro sets FP2 pace for KTM
MGP

Styria MotoGP: Espargaro sets FP2 pace for KTM

Avintia: Brno clash set precedent for Zarco penalty
MGP

Avintia: Brno clash set precedent for Zarco penalty

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery 00:13
MotoGP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery

Marc Marquez crash: video shows rider doing push-ups after surgery 00:19
MotoGP

Marc Marquez crash: video shows rider doing push-ups after surgery

MotoGP Starting Grid: Andalusian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Andalusian GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.