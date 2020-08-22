MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Styrian GP?
MotoGP makes its second visit to the Red Bull Ring this weekend for the Styrian Grand Prix. Here's how you can watch qualifying in the comfort of your living room on August 22nd.
The Red Bull Ring is a track that suits the strengths of the Ducati package, as validated by Andrea Dovizoso's fine victory in the Austrian GP last weekend.
However, the Ducatis were beaten by Maverick Vinales in qualifying, the Yamaha rider edging Jack Miller by 0.068s to claim pole.
Yamahas could be in the fight for pole position once again, with Vinales and Fabio Quartararo the two favourites to stage an upset.
But both Miller and Dovizioso would be keen to start on the front row and ensure a clean sweep of Ducati wins at the Austrian venue.
What time does qualifying for the Styrian MotoGP start?
Q1 will begin at 2:10pm local time (CEST) on Saturday, followed by the pole-deciding Q2 at 2:35pm. Each session lasts 15 minutes.
- Date: Saturday, 22nd August 2020
- Start time: 2:10pm CEST / 1:10pm BST / 8:10am ET / 5:10am PT / 5:40pm IST / 9:10pm JST / 10:10pm AEST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
How can I watch qualifying?
Europe:
- Spain: DAZN
- UK: BT Sport
- France: Canal+
- Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN
- Italy: Sky Sport
- Hungary: Spiler TV
- Netherlands: Eurosport
Asia:
- Japan: G+/Hulu
- Thailand: PPTV
- India: Eurosport
- Indonesia: Trans 7
- Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports
America
- USA: NBCSN
- Canada: DAZN
- Brazil: Sport TV
- Argentina: ESPN+
Oceanica
- Australia: Fox Sports
- New Zealand: Sky TV
Can I stream qualifying?
MotoGP offers its own on-demand streaming service, where users can watch every qualifying and race live. The MotoGP Video Pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros.
Weather forecast for Spielberg
There is a 90% chance of rain on Saturday.
About this article
|Series
|MotoGP
|Author
|Rachit Thukral