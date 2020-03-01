MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
18 days
R
MotoGP
Americas GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
31 days
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
45 days
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
59 days
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
73 days
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
Tickets
28 May
-
31 May
Next event in
87 days
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
94 days
R
MotoGP
German GP
Tickets
18 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
108 days
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
115 days
R
MotoGP
Finnish GP
Tickets
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
129 days
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
Tickets
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
157 days
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
164 days
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
178 days
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
10 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
192 days
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
01 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
213 days
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
15 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
227 days
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
235 days
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
241 days
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
255 days
MotoGP / Qatar GP / Breaking news

Qatar MotoGP opener cancelled due to coronavirus fears

Qatar MotoGP opener cancelled due to coronavirus fears
By:
Mar 1, 2020, 7:20 PM

The Federation Internationale de Motocyclisme and MotoGP have announced the 2020 season-opener in Qatar will not go ahead due to travel restrictions brought about by the coronavirus outbreak.

The novel coronavirus – known as Covid-19 – originated in China and is reported to have infected more than 80,000 people and resulted in at least 3,000 deaths since the outbreak. 

In recent days, the first cases of the disease were confirmed in Qatar, while neighbouring Iran has seen a spike in infection.

With confirmed cases of coronavirus spiking in Japan and Italy in the last week – where most of the paddock’s teams are based – Dorna implemented procedures to ensure travelling MotoGP personnel from those countries would be granted access to the country. 

However, with the situation surrounding travel and coronavirus in a constant state of flux, the FIM and Dorna has taken the decision to cancel. The Moto2 and Moto3 Qatar GPs will go ahead, due to both series already being in the country for their final pre-season tests. 

A statement from the FIM read…

"Due to Qatar travel restrictions brought into force affecting passengers from Italy (amongst other countries), the premier class will not race at Losail.

"FIM, IRTA and Dorna regret to announce the cancellation of all MotoGP class sessions at the Grand Prix of Qatar, including the race.

"The ongoing coronavirus outbreak has resulted in Qatar travel restrictions being brought into force that affect passengers from Italy, amongst other countries. As of today, all passengers arriving at Doha on direct flights from Italy, or having been in Italy in the past 2 weeks, will be taken straight to quarantine for a minimum of 14 days. Italy clearly plays a vital role in the Championship and in the MotoGP class - both on track and off - and therefore the decision has been taken to cancel premier class competition.

"As the teams and riders of the Moto2 and Moto3 classes were already in Qatar for the three-day official test at Losail International Circuit earlier this week, the races of both categories will be possible. The lightweight and intermediate classes will therefore compete in their season opener from the 6th to 8th March."

Series MotoGP
Event Qatar GP Tickets
Author Lewis Duncan

