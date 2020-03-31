MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
Tickets
28 May
-
31 May
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
German GP
Tickets
18 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Finnish GP
Tickets
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
99 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
Tickets
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
127 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
134 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
148 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
10 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
162 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
177 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
184 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
15 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
197 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
205 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
211 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Americas GP
Tickets
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
226 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
Tickets
20 Nov
-
22 Nov
Next event in
233 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
Next event in
240 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP manufacturers planning extra pre-season test

shares
comments
MotoGP manufacturers planning extra pre-season test
By:
Co-author: Gerald Dirnbeck
Mar 31, 2020, 10:14 AM

KTM MotoGP boss Pit Beirer says that the premier class manufacturers have agreed to hold an extra pre-season test before the coronavirus-delayed 2020 season gets underway.

The current championship has had the first five races of the season struck from the schedule, while it is also expected that May's French and Italian Grands Prix will also be cancelled or postponed due to the worsening COVID-19 situation in Europe.

Even if the season could commence at the following round in Barcelona in early June, it will have meant that riders will have had over three months off since the last test in Qatar.

As a result, Beirer confirms discussions have been had with MotoGP owners Dorna Sports about holding a test at Barcelona - or whatever circuit will eventually host the opening round - either a week or two before the race.

"This has already been planned," Beirer told Motorsport.com when asked about the possibility of holding a test prior to the start of the season.

"This is very important because we cannot put the riders on the bikes and demand the show from them in this situation. It will certainly be a great test, and then we will start again."

Read Also:

Dorna and MotoGP's governing body has been one of motorsport's most proactive organisations during this troubled period, with numerous updated calendars issued with the loss of each of the first four races.

Beirer has branded the communication with Dorna and governing body the FIM "excellent", but admits the constant release of calendars has been "absurd" given the current climate.

"The communication has been excellent," Beirer added. "The president of the FIM [Jorge Viegas] has always been available to me, as well as Dorna.

"There has been a close exchange. It is perfectly natural for each of us to try to carry on with our own programme. But, then I found it annoying that new calendars were sent every day: I find it absurd, because nobody knows when we can start again.

"In the second phase, we agreed that calendars should not be treated in detail, but that we should wait until there is a solution. Then we have to sit at a table together; promoters, organisers and manufacturers.

"Now we have to be realistic. If we think of Italy, where we love running so much - where we like to be guests and where we have a lot of friends - the difficulties they are experiencing right now will somehow also reach us, so there is no need to make a schedule.

"The virus has already shown that it doesn't need a roadmap."

Next article
Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now

Previous article

Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Author Lewis Duncan

Race hub

French GP

French GP

14 May - 17 May
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Formula 1 could extend 2020 factory shutdown

2h
2
Gaming

Norris gets more nervous in sim racing than driving an F1 car

1h
3
Supercars

Triple Eight unveils prototype ventilator

4
Supercars

Supercars targeting swift TV-only return

5
Formula 1

Ronnie Peterson's grave in Sweden vandalised

1h

Latest videos

Remote Production for global sports with Tata Communications | Trusted to Win 06:02
MotoGP

Remote Production for global sports with Tata Communications | Trusted to Win

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 2 05:26
MotoGP

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 2

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 1 04:49
MotoGP

MotoGP Connect with Suzi Perry Part 1

Trusted To Win with Tata Communications & MotoGP 02:31
MotoGP

Trusted To Win with Tata Communications & MotoGP

Tata Communications MotoGP™ Mobility Solutions | MotoGP Connect 05:15
MotoGP

Tata Communications MotoGP™ Mobility Solutions | MotoGP Connect

Latest news

MotoGP manufacturers planning extra pre-season test
MGP

MotoGP manufacturers planning extra pre-season test

Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now
MGP

Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now

MotoGP handled coronavirus better than “hesitant” F1
MGP

MotoGP handled coronavirus better than “hesitant” F1

Alex Marquez dominates first-ever MotoGP Virtual Race
eSpt

Alex Marquez dominates first-ever MotoGP Virtual Race

Zarco will be “less lost” than rivals after MotoGP break
MGP

Zarco will be “less lost” than rivals after MotoGP break

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
Tickets
Powered by
14 May - 17 May
Tickets
28 May - 31 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
18 Jun - 21 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
9 Jul - 12 Jul
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.