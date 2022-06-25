2022 NASCAR Cup Nashville qualifying results

Hamlin claimed pole position for the 35th time in his career, and for the second time this season.

Qualifying was cancelled before the pole round due to a surprise rain shower, forcing NASCAR to base the lineup off of Round 1 times.

Three of the four JGR drivers will start inside the top-ten. The other, Kyle Busch, spun in Turns 3 and 4 , making minor contact with the outside wall. It was the only incident during the session.

Group A Results

Group B Results