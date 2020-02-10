Axalta and Hendrick extend partnership through 2027

Axalta will serve as the primary sponsor of William Byron and the No. 24 team for 14 races each year beginning in 2021.

"Our partnership with Hendrick Motorsports goes beyond signatures on paper. We consider the entire Hendrick organization part of our family and the foundation of our legacy in racing,” said Wade Robinson, managing director, global motorsports at Axalta. “Knowing that our companies will continue to collaborate well into future is a remarkable feat. We’re proud of the work and accomplishments that our companies have achieved together."

This relationship dates back to 1992 when Axalta (then DuPont) sponsored Jeff Gordon, who of course went on to have an immensely successful career with four championships and 93 wins.

“It’s difficult to put into words what Axalta has meant to our company,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports. “They took a chance on us nearly three decades ago, and it’s been an incredible relationship ever since. Axalta and the No. 24 team are synonymous, so it’s fitting to see that connection solidified for the next eight seasons. William is a tremendous talent who is going to do exciting things behind the wheel for a long, long time. We are truly fortunate to continue this great partnership far into the future.”

Axalta will sponsor Byron in 22 races this year, as well as three races for Alex Bowman and the No. 88 team. Byron is entering his third season as a full-time Cup Series driver and although he is still searching for his first win, he is coming off a year where he scored five top-fives with veteran crew chief Chad Knaus atop the pit box.

“My relationship with Axalta has been unreal,” Byron said. “They mean so much to Hendrick Motorsports and to our sport – from producing the all-time coolest and most recognizable paint schemes to everything they do off the track to make our sponsorship so successful. I feel very lucky to have this opportunity and to help continue the winning tradition of Axalta, Hendrick Motorsports and the No. 24 team.”