Daniel Suarez' Daytona 500 hopes end with Duel #1 crash

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
16 Feb
Duel 2 in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
6 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Fontana
28 Feb
-
01 Mar
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
20 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
27 Mar
-
29 Mar
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
17 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
24 Apr
-
26 Apr
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
01 May
-
03 May
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 May
-
16 May
Next event in
90 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
97 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
104 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
111 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
12 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
118 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
125 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
132 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
139 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
09 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
145 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
153 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
174 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
181 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
188 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
194 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
202 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
208 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
215 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
223 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
230 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
237 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
244 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
251 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
258 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
265 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
NASCAR Cup / Daytona 500 / Breaking news

Daniel Suarez' Daytona 500 hopes end with Duel #1 crash

shares
comments
Daniel Suarez' Daytona 500 hopes end with Duel #1 crash
By:
Feb 14, 2020, 2:07 AM

Daniel Suarez' chances of making the 62nd running of the Daytona 500 ended in the frontstretch wall on Lap 28 of Duel #1.

Daniel Suarez, Gaunt Brothers Racing, Toyota Camry Toyota Certified Used Vehicles
Daniel Suarez, Gaunt Brothers Racing, Toyota Camry Toyota Certified Used Vehicles
Daniel Suarez, Gaunt Brothers Racing, Toyota Camry Toyota Certified Used Vehicles, Christopher Bell, Leavine Family Racing, Toyota Camry Procore, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry FedEx Express

Suarez and the No. 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing team were not locked into the 500 and needed to race their way in via the first Duel race Thursday night.

In the early going, the Monterrey, Mexico native was running solidly inside the top-ten, but it all went wrong during green-flag pit stops.

After losing touch with his fellow Toyota drivers, he was being lapped by the leading Ford group. Moments later, he collided with the No. 12 of Ryan Blaney as the Fords ducked down to pit, sending him nose-first into the outside wall before coming to a rest in the infield grass. He was unable to continue.

It appeared he, nor his spotter were aware that the Fords were pitting that lap. In fact, neither were the three Team Penske drivers who didn't signal their intentions to pit until it was too late.

"I mean it's very simple, the No. 2 car (Brad Keselowski) -- he started getting his hand out the window super, super late and I see him and when I start going out, the No. 12 (Blaney) is there," he explained to Fox Sports.

"I don't know man, getting tired of this."

 
Next article
NASCAR's annual Cup Series champ to receive 'Bill France Cup'

Previous article

NASCAR's annual Cup Series champ to receive 'Bill France Cup'

Next article

Joey Logano leads Ford 1-2-3-4 in Duel #1 win

Joey Logano leads Ford 1-2-3-4 in Duel #1 win
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Daytona 500
Drivers Daniel Suarez
Author Nick DeGroot

Race hub

Daytona 500

Daytona 500

8 Feb - 16 Feb
Duel 2 In progress
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First Practice
Sat 8 Feb
Sat 8 Feb
10:35
13:35
Second Practice
Sat 8 Feb
Sat 8 Feb
12:00
15:00
Qualifying
Sun 9 Feb
Sun 9 Feb
09:00
12:00
Duel 1
Thu 13 Feb
Thu 13 Feb
16:00
19:00
Duel 2
Thu 13 Feb
Thu 13 Feb
17:45
20:45
Third Practice
Fri 14 Feb
Fri 14 Feb
14:05
17:05
Final Practice
Sat 15 Feb
Sat 15 Feb
09:30
12:30
Race
Sun 16 Feb
Sun 16 Feb
11:30
14:30
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

McLaren addressing midfield weaknesses with MCL35

2
Supercars

Premat to join Tickford for Supercars enduros

3
NASCAR Cup

Daniel Suarez' Daytona 500 hopes end with Duel #1 crash

43m
4
IndyCar

Drivers endorse aeroscreen vision, cooling concerns remain

5
WEC

Glickenhaus releases fresh images of Le Mans hypercar

Latest videos

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway 04:37
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

Latest news

Joey Logano leads Ford 1-2-3-4 in Duel #1 win
NAS

Joey Logano leads Ford 1-2-3-4 in Duel #1 win

Daniel Suarez' Daytona 500 hopes end with Duel #1 crash
NAS

Daniel Suarez' Daytona 500 hopes end with Duel #1 crash

NASCAR's annual Cup Series champ to receive 'Bill France Cup'
NAS

NASCAR's annual Cup Series champ to receive 'Bill France Cup'

Chase Elliott: 'Class guy' Jimmie Johnson deserves more respect
NAS

Chase Elliott: 'Class guy' Jimmie Johnson deserves more respect

President Trump to attend Sunday's Daytona 500
NAS

President Trump to attend Sunday's Daytona 500

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.