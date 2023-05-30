Hamlin calls for Elliott to be suspended after violent NASCAR crash

Hamlin was battling Chase Elliott when he pushed up the track and Elliott made contact with the outside wall.

Elliott then came down the track hooked Hamlin head-on into the outside wall on the frontsretch. Both of their races were over, but thankfully, neither driver was injured. Both drivers were checked and released from the infield care center.

"I got right-rear hooked in the middle of the straightaway," a frustrated Hamlin said afterwards.

“It’s a tantrum and he (Elliott) shouldn’t be racing next week. Right rear hooks are absolutely unacceptable. I don’t care. It is the same thing that Bubba Wallace did with Kyle Larson. Exact same. He shouldn’t be racing. It’s a tantrum.”

He later repeated himself, declaring: “He shouldn’t be racing. He shouldn’t be racing.”

Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Sport Clips Haircuts Toyota Camry crash wreck Photo by: Lesley Ann Miller / Motorsport Images

Elliott said it was not intentional, telling PRN: "Just unfortunate. The 11 (Hamlin) ran us up into the fence and once you get the right side in the wall they're killed. I hate it happened but once you hit the wall with the right side you just can't drive them anymore."

A similar incident took place last year at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, which Hamlin was referencing in his comments. Wallace right-hooked Larson into the outside wall and as a result, was suspended for one race by NASCAR officials.

NASCAR says it will review the incident. A replay of the crash can be seen below: