NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Joe Gibbs Racing announces extension with Hamlin, FedEx

Joe Gibbs Racing announces extension with Hamlin, FedEx
By:

Joe Gibbs Racing has extended its agreement with driver Denny Hamlin and FedEx in a new multi-year deal.

Hamlin has spent the entirety of his NASCAR Cup Series career with JGR, dating back to 2005. The relationship with FedEx goes back just as long. Together, they have won 44 races, including three Daytona 500s.

“The relationship between FedEx and our organization has been a tremendous success story in so many ways and we’re excited that FedEx will continue to support Denny and our No. 11 team,” said team owner Joe Gibbs. “Denny continues to perform at the top of our sport and our goal is to continue to position him and FedEx to win a championship.”

The Chesterfield, Virginia native is coming off a seven-win season in 2020 and is the defending Daytona 500 champion. The 40-year-old is also the co-owner of the all new 23XI Racing team alongside NBA legend Michael Jordan. His impressive career includes victories across all three national divisions, totaling 63 wins.

“I’m so fortunate to have the support of FedEx behind me throughout my career,” said Hamlin. “I take a tremendous amount of pride in having the opportunity to represent them not only on the racetrack, but also in the community through the countless programs they have supported for the better part of these past two decades.”

