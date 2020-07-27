Does Hamlin have 'that perfect blend of experience and talent?'

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
31 May
-
31 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
07 Jun
-
07 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Jun
-
10 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
14 Jun
-
14 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
21 Jun
-
21 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
27 Jun
-
27 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
28 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
05 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
19 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
23 Jul
-
23 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
-
02 Aug
Race in
5 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
08 Aug
-
09 Aug
Race 1 in
11 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
16 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
22 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
32 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
59 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
73 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
89 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
94 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
101 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Analysis

Does Hamlin have 'that perfect blend of experience and talent?'

shares
comments
Does Hamlin have 'that perfect blend of experience and talent?'
By:
Jul 27, 2020, 10:54 PM

Denny Hamlin has always been a talented NASCAR driver, but it seems over the last two seasons he’s also become a better one.

Race Winner Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry
Race Winner Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry
Joe Gibbs Racing crew celebrating Denny Hamlin's victory
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry FedEx Express celebrates his win
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, FedEx Office Toyota Camry celebrates his win
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry FedEx Ground celebrates his won
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, FedEx Office Toyota Camry celebrates his win

Hamlin has won at least one race in all but one of his now 15 fulltime seasons in the Cup Series. He’s finished as high as second in the series standings and holds victories in some of the sport’s most high-profile events such as the Daytona 500, Southern 500 and the All-Star Race.

He owns 42 victories in the Cup series and 11 of them have come in the last year-and-a-half while working with new crew chief Chris Gabehart.

Hamlin advanced to the Cup Series championship race last season but came up short on claiming his first series title. He’s certainly on a pace this season that should send him into the final four once again.

What is it about Hamlin – a driver who has won on every type of track in the series in his career – that seems to be working so well most recently?

Gabehart has an answer.

“There are statistics that would suggest most drivers peak in their very late 30s, early 40s. I think you can look at many drivers, great drivers, over the years and say that’s when they were at their prime,” Gabehart said after Hamlin’s fifth win of the season Thursday night at Kansas.

“I think that’s because drivers meet that perfect blend of experience and talent. They still have the agility of a younger man, the reflexes still work at their peak, but they have an experience of someone who has traveled the circuit for years, experienced the highs and the lows.

“I think that perfect blend is where it comes from. Certainly, I’m looking to capitalize on it. Really just thankful to be involved in this part of Denny’s career. It’s a real honor.”

Leading the way for JGR

It’s not as if Hamlin is necessarily driving for the strongest, fastest team in NASCAR, either.

What stands out even more about his performance this season is how much more successful he has been then his three Joe Gibbs Racing teammates.

Hamlin has a series-leading five wins while his three teammates – Erik Jones, Martin Truex Jr. and reigning series champion Kyle Busch – have one win among them.

Part of what Hamlin has been able to accomplish this year is taking advantage of opportunities to grab wins in races where he doesn’t necessarily have the fastest car.

Such was the case in Thursday’s race at Kansas, where Hamlin’s advantage came during the final round of pit stops where he was the first car off pit road with four new tires.

He ended up in a late-race duel with Kevin Harvick, taking the lead with 13 laps left and holding off a fast-approaching Brad Keselowski.

Hamlin said the key has been putting himself in position to win at the end of races, regardless of what challenges he and his No. 11 Toyota team may face.

“Racing is a little different than other stick-and-ball sports. Even though your athletic ability may deteriorate a little bit, in racing I’m winning more with my mind now than I am with my talent,” Hamlin said. “I just feel like I have to be smarter.

“I have to really be strategic with my moves. I have to really put a lot of effort into thinking about putting myself in the right situation. Kansas was kind of one of those days where I knew I didn’t have the best car, but I had to just kind of out-fox some people in some certain places.”

Always a threat to win

Whether it be speed in his car, talent, experience or a mix of all three, Hamlin has found the formula to consistently put himself into contention.

“We can win every single week. I know my equipment is good enough to do it,” he said. “I still need to get better at some race tracks. But certainly, I think I go to the race track every week thinking that we can win.”

And this season, Hamlin and Gabehart are finding more and more ways to end up in Victory Lane.

Read Also:

Maurice Petty, NASCAR Hall of Fame engine builder, dies at 81

Previous article

Maurice Petty, NASCAR Hall of Fame engine builder, dies at 81
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Denny Hamlin
Author Jim Utter

Trending Today

Revealed: The hidden complexity of Red Bull’s amazing grid repair
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis
2h

Revealed: The hidden complexity of Red Bull’s amazing grid repair

Codemasters adds black Mercedes livery to F1 2020 game
Esports Esports / Breaking news

Codemasters adds black Mercedes livery to F1 2020 game

Vinales "couldn't breathe" behind Rossi in Andalusian GP
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Vinales "couldn't breathe" behind Rossi in Andalusian GP

The dilemma Honda faces in MotoGP with Marquez sidelined Prime
MotoGP MotoGP / Commentary

The dilemma Honda faces in MotoGP with Marquez sidelined

Norris: Fan-less GPs feel like Formula Renault races
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris: Fan-less GPs feel like Formula Renault races

Miller: Hand "numbness" cost me Jerez podium
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Miller: Hand "numbness" cost me Jerez podium

Frye on new IndyCar engine supplier: “At some point it’ll happen”
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Frye on new IndyCar engine supplier: “At some point it’ll happen”

Reverse Silverstone F1 layout was never an option
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Reverse Silverstone F1 layout was never an option

Latest news

Does Hamlin have 'that perfect blend of experience and talent?'
NAS NASCAR Cup / Analysis
1h

Does Hamlin have 'that perfect blend of experience and talent?'

Maurice Petty, NASCAR Hall of Fame engine builder, dies at 81
NAS NASCAR Cup / Obituary

Maurice Petty, NASCAR Hall of Fame engine builder, dies at 81

Despite late lead, Harvick 'needed a miracle' to win at Kansas
NAS NASCAR Cup / Interview

Despite late lead, Harvick 'needed a miracle' to win at Kansas

Denny Hamlin fends off Keselowski for Kansas Cup win
NAS NASCAR Cup / Race report

Denny Hamlin fends off Keselowski for Kansas Cup win

Trending

1
Formula 1

Revealed: The hidden complexity of Red Bull’s amazing grid repair

2h
2
Esports

Codemasters adds black Mercedes livery to F1 2020 game

3
MotoGP

Vinales "couldn't breathe" behind Rossi in Andalusian GP

4
MotoGP

The dilemma Honda faces in MotoGP with Marquez sidelined

5
Formula 1

Norris: Fan-less GPs feel like Formula Renault races

Latest videos

Superbird+Daytona - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed 08:37
NASCAR Cup
Jun 27, 2020

Superbird+Daytona - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed

Richard Petty - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed 17:42
NASCAR Cup
Jun 27, 2020

Richard Petty - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed

CHEVY MONTE CARLO - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed 14:43
NASCAR Cup
Jun 27, 2020

CHEVY MONTE CARLO - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway 04:37
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Latest news

Does Hamlin have 'that perfect blend of experience and talent?'
NAS

Does Hamlin have 'that perfect blend of experience and talent?'

Maurice Petty, NASCAR Hall of Fame engine builder, dies at 81
NAS

Maurice Petty, NASCAR Hall of Fame engine builder, dies at 81

Despite late lead, Harvick 'needed a miracle' to win at Kansas
NAS

Despite late lead, Harvick 'needed a miracle' to win at Kansas

Denny Hamlin fends off Keselowski for Kansas Cup win
NAS

Denny Hamlin fends off Keselowski for Kansas Cup win

Kansas NASCAR Cup Series complete race results
NAS

Kansas NASCAR Cup Series complete race results

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.