Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Hendrick: Larson's win "one of the most special I've watched"
NASCAR Cup / Las Vegas / Breaking news

Second-place Keselowski "really happy" for Vegas winner Larson

By:

Brad Keselowski came one position shy of the race win Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, but he had nothing but praise for the man who beat him.

Second-place Keselowski "really happy" for Vegas winner Larson

In fact, Keselowski ran out onto the frontstretch to congratulate Kyle Larson.

After being fired from Chip Ganassi Racing for using a racial slur during an iRacing event last April, Larson worked to make up for his insensitive remarks. His indefinite suspension from the sport was lifted and he returned to NASCAR competition this year with Hendrick Motorsports.

“I’m just really happy for him," Keselowski told FOX Sports afterwards. "I know he’s been through a lot over the last year.  He’s a good kid.  I’ve known him for a little while and he’s got a good family and just happy to see him bounce back.”

Read Also:

The Team Penske driver won the opening stage of the race and stayed close to the front for the entire event. And if it weren't for the No. 5 machine, he was likely heading to Victory Lane as well.

"If Kyle Larson wasn’t here, we’d have had a dominant day, but they were really strong," he said. "He (Larson) has got some really good equipment now and he’s gonna keep showing it I’m sure.”

Keselowski continued to praise Larson in his post-race press conference, and believes his return to prominence is a very positive thing for the sport.

"It's tough for me to speak to what it means to the sport," he explained. "But I think it's a good thing. I think everybody loves a good redemption story. He's fought really hard for his opportunity to come back and making the most of it. I'm happy for him. I think I told him that, just happy for him.

"I wanted to win. I told him I wanted to win the damn race. But if I couldn't, I'm glad he did. We've all been kind of pulling for him."

shares
comments

Related video

Hendrick: Larson's win "one of the most special I've watched"

Previous article

Hendrick: Larson's win "one of the most special I've watched"
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Las Vegas
Author Nick DeGroot

Trending

1
WEC

Ferrari's Molina tips GT3s to replace GTE in WEC

2
Supercars

Mostert calls out social media bullies

1h
3
Supercars

FPR's new headquarters opened in Melbourne

4
Super GT

De Oliveira to defend Super GT GT300 title with Nissan

5
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson and Hendrick Motorsports win big in Las Vegas

3h
Latest news
Second-place Keselowski "really happy" for Vegas winner Larson
NAS

Second-place Keselowski "really happy" for Vegas winner Larson

44m
Hendrick: Larson's win "one of the most special I've watched"
NAS

Hendrick: Larson's win "one of the most special I've watched"

1h
Kyle Larson and Hendrick Motorsports win big in Las Vegas
NAS

Kyle Larson and Hendrick Motorsports win big in Las Vegas

3h
Is Kevin Harvick primed to hit a jackpot at Las Vegas?
NAS

Is Kevin Harvick primed to hit a jackpot at Las Vegas?

Mar 5, 2021
Kyle Larson "as fresh as ever" despite missing most of 2020
NAS

Kyle Larson "as fresh as ever" despite missing most of 2020

Mar 3, 2021
Latest videos
Green-flag passes, crazy restarts, the No. 5 back in Victory Lane at Las Vegas 08:40:26
NASCAR Cup
56m

Green-flag passes, crazy restarts, the No. 5 back in Victory Lane at Las Vegas

The No. 5 is back in Victory Lane: Kyle Larson wins at Las Vegas 08:40:25
NASCAR Cup
3h

The No. 5 is back in Victory Lane: Kyle Larson wins at Las Vegas

Larson after winning at Vegas: ‘That was some fun racing’ 08:40:24
NASCAR Cup
3h

Larson after winning at Vegas: ‘That was some fun racing’

Kevin Harvick wins Busch Pole at Las Vegas Motor Speedway 00:45
NASCAR Cup
Mar 5, 2021

Kevin Harvick wins Busch Pole at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Scanner Sounds: Turning up the heat in Miami 08:38:08
NASCAR Cup
Mar 4, 2021

Scanner Sounds: Turning up the heat in Miami

Nick DeGroot More from
Nick DeGroot
Defiant Gragson not backing down after recent criticism
NASCAR XFINITY / Interview

Defiant Gragson not backing down after recent criticism

Reddick: 'Poor restart was the difference' in Homestead loss Homestead
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Reddick: 'Poor restart was the difference' in Homestead loss

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Prime
NASCAR Cup / Special feature

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption Prime

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption

From a disgraced NASCAR exile, Kyle Larson has been given a chance of redemption by the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports squad. Effectively replacing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is no easy billing, but Larson has every intention of repaying the team's faith...

NASCAR Cup
Feb 11, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020
Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started Prime

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started

Chase Elliott's late charge to the 2020 NASCAR Cup title defied predictions that it would be a Kevin Harvick versus Denny Hamlin showdown. While the two veterans are showing no signs of slowing down, Elliott's triumph was a window into NASCAR's future…

NASCAR Cup
Nov 18, 2020
Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture Prime

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture

“You can’t hear me? Hey n*****” Those fateful words uttered by Kyle Larson, spoken into his esports headset on April 12, were directed at his sim racing spotter – but instead they quickly became amplified around the world via social media, including his own Twitch stream.

NASCAR Cup
Oct 29, 2020

Trending Today

Ferrari's Molina tips GT3s to replace GTE in WEC
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Ferrari's Molina tips GT3s to replace GTE in WEC

Mostert calls out social media bullies
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Mostert calls out social media bullies

FPR's new headquarters opened in Melbourne
Supercars Supercars / News

FPR's new headquarters opened in Melbourne

De Oliveira to defend Super GT GT300 title with Nissan
Super GT Super GT / Breaking news

De Oliveira to defend Super GT GT300 title with Nissan

Kyle Larson and Hendrick Motorsports win big in Las Vegas
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Race report

Kyle Larson and Hendrick Motorsports win big in Las Vegas

Quartararo pips Miller for fastest time in Sunday MotoGP test
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Quartararo pips Miller for fastest time in Sunday MotoGP test

"Fool" Lorenzo "out of control" on warm-up laps - Miller
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

"Fool" Lorenzo "out of control" on warm-up laps - Miller

MotoGP boss Gresini dies after two-month long COVID battle
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP boss Gresini dies after two-month long COVID battle

Latest news

Second-place Keselowski "really happy" for Vegas winner Larson
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Second-place Keselowski "really happy" for Vegas winner Larson

Hendrick: Larson's win "one of the most special I've watched"
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Hendrick: Larson's win "one of the most special I've watched"

Kyle Larson and Hendrick Motorsports win big in Las Vegas
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Race report

Kyle Larson and Hendrick Motorsports win big in Las Vegas

Is Kevin Harvick primed to hit a jackpot at Las Vegas?
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Is Kevin Harvick primed to hit a jackpot at Las Vegas?

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.