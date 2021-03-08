Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Second-place Keselowski "really happy" for Vegas winner Larson
NASCAR Cup / Las Vegas / Interview

Kyle Busch's first top-five of year part of "building process"

By:

It’s been a rough start to the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season for Kyle Busch but Sunday’s race at Las Vegas may have helped turned the corner.

Kyle Busch's first top-five of year part of "building process"

Busch entered Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 with one top-10 finish in the season’s first three races and 18th in the series standings. And for much of the race, it didn’t appear much improvement was imminent.

His No. 18 Toyota had trouble keeping up during some of the wild three- and four-wide restarts in the race, but Busch rallied during the long green-flag run late in the final stage to salvage a third-place finish.

Not only does that give Busch his first top-five of the season but it will set him up nicely with a solid starting position for next Sunday’s race at Phoenix. He also jumped to 14th in the series standings.

Read Also:

“It’s all about building blocks. I felt like today was a good building process for us. I just always kept trying to give the best feedback I possibly could,” Busch said. “Being able to tell (crew chief Ben Beshore) what the car was doing, where we were coming from with the adjustments we were making.

“He was making good adjustments all day. Seemed like the first two or three of them really didn’t do anything. We started taking swings with wrenches in the back window, stuff like that.

“Off on balance to start. Got way better towards the end. Still there was room for improvement there at the end. Overall, our speed was a little off.”

Trying to make up for a lack of practice

Busch said his team has been perplexed by finding some of the work it does in the simulator does not always replicate on the race track.

“Last year, once we lost practice and everything like that, we knew we weren’t going to go back to practice, we would go to the simulator every single week,” he said. “I spent five hours there working on things, trying to get us the right balance.

“This week we came to the race track super, super tight. I mean, eight numbers tighter on the race track than it was in sim. Typically, when you’re good in sim, you’re about two numbers loose. I don’t know. It’s just a big deal.

“I mean, a lot of it is tire. We have to figure out the tire model and try to make what we think is right there. We’ll keep working on it. That’s the only tool we’ve got.”

Busch said he hopes his team is able to utilize the benefits of Sunday’s strong finish to get off to a better start at Phoenix.

“We kind of had a hole that we had to dig ourselves out of. We’ve been working on that each week, getting closer,” he said.

“We keep starting these races too far back or too far off on balance with the race car, we miss points in the first stage, and that’s just been killing us.”

shares
comments

Related video

Second-place Keselowski "really happy" for Vegas winner Larson

Previous article

Second-place Keselowski "really happy" for Vegas winner Larson
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Las Vegas
Author Jim Utter

Trending

1
Formula E

Formula E drivers call for change to qualifying format

1h
Latest news
Kyle Busch's first top-five of year part of "building process"
NAS

Kyle Busch's first top-five of year part of "building process"

23m
Second-place Keselowski "really happy" for Vegas winner Larson
NAS

Second-place Keselowski "really happy" for Vegas winner Larson

15h
Hendrick: Larson's win "one of the most special I've watched"
NAS

Hendrick: Larson's win "one of the most special I've watched"

16h
Kyle Larson and Hendrick Motorsports win big in Las Vegas
NAS

Kyle Larson and Hendrick Motorsports win big in Las Vegas

17h
Is Kevin Harvick primed to hit a jackpot at Las Vegas?
NAS

Is Kevin Harvick primed to hit a jackpot at Las Vegas?

Mar 5, 2021
Latest videos
Green-flag passes, crazy restarts, the No. 5 back in Victory Lane at Las Vegas 08:40:26
NASCAR Cup
15h

Green-flag passes, crazy restarts, the No. 5 back in Victory Lane at Las Vegas

The No. 5 is back in Victory Lane: Kyle Larson wins at Las Vegas 08:40:25
NASCAR Cup
17h

The No. 5 is back in Victory Lane: Kyle Larson wins at Las Vegas

Larson after winning at Vegas: ‘That was some fun racing’ 08:40:24
NASCAR Cup
17h

Larson after winning at Vegas: ‘That was some fun racing’

Kevin Harvick wins Busch Pole at Las Vegas Motor Speedway 00:45
NASCAR Cup
Mar 5, 2021

Kevin Harvick wins Busch Pole at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Scanner Sounds: Turning up the heat in Miami 08:38:08
NASCAR Cup
Mar 4, 2021

Scanner Sounds: Turning up the heat in Miami

Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Hendrick: Larson's win "one of the most special I've watched" Las Vegas
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Hendrick: Larson's win "one of the most special I've watched"

Kyle Larson and Hendrick Motorsports win big in Las Vegas Las Vegas
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup / Race report

Kyle Larson and Hendrick Motorsports win big in Las Vegas

Santino Ferrucci's goal in NASCAR? "Take in every moment" Las Vegas
NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Santino Ferrucci's goal in NASCAR? "Take in every moment"

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption Prime

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption

From a disgraced NASCAR exile, Kyle Larson has been given a chance of redemption by the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports squad. Effectively replacing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is no easy billing, but Larson has every intention of repaying the team's faith...

NASCAR Cup
Feb 11, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020
Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started Prime

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started

Chase Elliott's late charge to the 2020 NASCAR Cup title defied predictions that it would be a Kevin Harvick versus Denny Hamlin showdown. While the two veterans are showing no signs of slowing down, Elliott's triumph was a window into NASCAR's future…

NASCAR Cup
Nov 18, 2020
Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture Prime

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture

“You can’t hear me? Hey n*****” Those fateful words uttered by Kyle Larson, spoken into his esports headset on April 12, were directed at his sim racing spotter – but instead they quickly became amplified around the world via social media, including his own Twitch stream.

NASCAR Cup
Oct 29, 2020

Trending Today

Formula E drivers call for change to qualifying format
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Formula E drivers call for change to qualifying format

Latest news

Kyle Busch's first top-five of year part of "building process"
NAS NASCAR Cup / Interview

Kyle Busch's first top-five of year part of "building process"

Second-place Keselowski "really happy" for Vegas winner Larson
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Second-place Keselowski "really happy" for Vegas winner Larson

Hendrick: Larson's win "one of the most special I've watched"
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Hendrick: Larson's win "one of the most special I've watched"

Kyle Larson and Hendrick Motorsports win big in Las Vegas
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Race report

Kyle Larson and Hendrick Motorsports win big in Las Vegas

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.