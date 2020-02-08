Kevin Harvick agrees to two-year contract extension with SHR

Harvick’s current contract with Stewart-Haas Racing ran through the 2021 season. Harvick said he had signed a two-year extension in the offseason to take him through the 2023 season.

The veteran driver's decision to remained focus on racing has all-but ruled out a larger TV role for him in the near future, contrary to what many have speculated.

Harvick, 44, won the 2014 Cup series championship in his first season at SHR. He has 49 series wins and 31 poles. He also has 47 Xfinity and 14 Truck series victories.

More to follow...