Matt Kenseth to replace Larson at Chip Ganassi Racing

Kyle Larson was suspended from NASCAR indefinitely and fired from Chip Ganassi Racing earlier this month after using a racial slur during an iRacing stream.

Ross Chastain was considered an early favorite for the ride, but sources told Motorsport.com that CGR have chosen Matt Kenseth instead. The Associated Press also confirmed the news with Chip Ganassi himself.

Kenseth, 48, has 39 wins and 20 poles at the Cup level including two Daytona 500 trophies in 2009 and 2012. He also claimed the 2003 championship with Roush Fenway Racing. He last raced in 2018, driving the No. 6 for RFR part-time and finishing sixth in his final start at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

His last full-time ride came with Joe Gibbs Racing where he was a constant contender, placing seventh in the championship standings in 2017. This will be his first ride with a Chevrolet-backed organization after 665 starts in the Cup Series dating back to 1998.