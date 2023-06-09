NASCAR 2023 Sonoma schedule, entry list, and how to watch

Kyle Busch won from pole position at WWT Raceway last weekend, matching William Byron for the most wins so far this season at three.

It was Busch's 63rd career victory. Ryan Blaney has taken control of the regular season points standings with another strong result at Gateway.

NASCAR has penalized Legacy Motor Club and the No. 43 team of Erik Jones for modifying the greenhouse of the Next Gen car, an L1-level penalty. Unfortunately, the bad news didn't end there for LMC. Noah Gragson, driver of the No. 42 Chevrolet, has been sidelined with concussion-like symptoms after at Gateway. Grant Enfinger will fill-in for him, making his NASCAR Cup Series debut at Sonoma.

The Garage 56 entry wasn't the only NASCAR news coming out of Le Mans this week. It was revealed that Le Mans winner and former F1 driver Kamui Kobayashi would make his Cup debut at the Indianapolis RC this year, becoming the first Japanese-born driver at the top level of the sport in over 20 years. He will drive the No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota Camry.

Sonoma Raceway is the site of Trackhouse Racing's last Cup Series victory, with Daniel Suarez taking the checkered flag there in 2022. He and teammate Ross Chastain have yet to reach Victory Lane this year, despite several strong runs.

Race winner Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, 3CHI Chevrolet Camaro Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

What is the NASCAR at Sonoma schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Friday, June 9

4:05 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series practice FS1

Saturday, June 10

3:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - FS1

5:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series practice - FS2

6:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FS2

8:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (80 laps) - FS1

Sunday, June 11

3:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Toyota / Save Mart 350 race (110 laps) – FOX

How can I watch?

Date: Sunday, June 11

Sunday, June 11 TV show start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Stages/Laps: (25/30/55) - 110 laps

(25/30/55) - 110 laps TV channel: FOX | TSN 3/5 (Canada)

FOX | TSN 3/5 (Canada) Live stream: FOX Sports streaming; fuboTV

FOX Sports streaming; fuboTV Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Martin Truex Jr, Joe Gibbs Racing, Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, Kohler Power Reserve Ford Mustang Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

Who is racing at Sonoma?

36 cars are on the entry list with no open entries. Chase Elliott makes his return after being suspended, so Corey LaJoie will be back behind the wheel of the No. 7 again. Andy Lally makes a rare appearance at the Cup level, driving the No. 15 RWR entry.