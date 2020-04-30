NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR to go back racing May 17 at Darlington

shares
comments
NASCAR to go back racing May 17 at Darlington
By:
Apr 30, 2020, 7:06 PM

NASCAR has released a revised schedule and plans to return after temporally suspending their season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

NASCAR will be just the second major sporting event back following the UFC. They were forced to postpone races at Atlanta, Homestead, Texas, Richmond, Talladega and Martinsville. 

The plan is to return to racing May 17th in a 400 mile race at Darlington Raceway. All events listed below will be run without fans.

DATE               TRACK             SERIES                        DISTANCE        NET      START (ET)

Sun, May 17      Darlington          Cup                              400 mi              FOX     3:30 PM

Tue, May 19      Darlington          Xfinity                           200 mi              FS1      8:00 PM

Wed, May 20     Darlington          Cup                              500 km             FS1      7:30 PM

Sun, May 24      Charlotte           Cup                              600 mi              FOX     6:00 PM

Mon, May 25     Charlotte           Xfinity                           300 mi              FS1      7:30 PM

Tue, May 26      Charlotte           Gander Trucks              200 mi              FS1      8:00 PM

Wed, May 27     Charlotte           Cup                              500 km             FS1      8:00 PM

“It’s an honor for Darlington Raceway to resume the 2020 NASCAR season in just a few short weeks with three races in four days," said track president Kerry Tharp. "Darlington is one of the most iconic and historic tracks in the sport and will be a tremendous backdrop when NASCAR returns to racing. We certainly appreciate the support from our state’s leadership in working with NASCAR to allow us to host these events.

“In accordance with the CDC and public health agency standards and protocols, no fans will be admitted to these events; however, we encourage all fans to tune in to FOX, FS1, FOX Deportes, MRN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.”

The unique schedule will feature two Cup events in May at both Darlington and Charlotte and will include midweek races. All practice sessions have been eliminated, and only the 600-miler at Charlotte will have qualifying.

The Coca-Cola 600 will ran as planned on Memorial Day Weekend while the other two crown jewel races of that weekend (Indianapolis 500 and Monaco Grand Prix) remain called off.

“NASCAR and its teams are eager and excited to return to racing, and have great respect for the responsibility that comes with a return to competition,” said Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer. “NASCAR will return in an environment that will ensure the safety of our competitors, officials and all those in the local community. We thank local, state and federal officials and medical experts, as well as everyone in the industry, for the unprecedented support in our return to racing, and we look forward to joining our passionate fans in watching cars return to the track.” 

Each event will be a one-day show with personal protective equipment (PPE) mandated throughout the event. Health screenings for all individuals entering the race track will be mandatory and social distancing protocols will continued to be followed. There will also be strict limits on the number of people allowed inside the venue at any given time.

“We are excited to welcome back the FOX NASCAR season to our airwaves to provide a return to live sports, a move toward normalcy and a much-needed distraction during these unprecedented times,” said Mark Silverman, President, National Networks, FOX Sports. “While we are thrilled to return to the race track, the health and safety of our employees and all race participants is our top priority.  We will continue working in lockstep with our partners at NASCAR and the race tracks to follow all national and local health guidelines.”

