Four drivers advance from hectic NASCAR Open; Wallace wrecks

Michael McDowell started from pole position and led early before Aric Almirola ran him down and took over the lead.

Partway through the stage, Bubba Wallace, who was the Fan Vote favorite, went to pass McDowell for third when calamity ensued. McDowell hooked Wallace in the right rear, crashing the Richard Petty Motorsports driver out of the race.

"Just disrespect," Wallace told FS1 after being released from the infield care center. "I don't even need to see a replay, look at that s---.

"Yeah, wow. People say he is one of the nicest guys in the garage. Can't wait for the God-fearing text he's gonna send me about preaching and praising respect. What a joke he is."

Almirola went on to win the stage and secure his place in the main event, just beating out a charging William Byron. Ty Dillon, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Chris Buescher rounded out the top-five.

William Byron dominated the second stage, which was interuppted by a two-car spin involving Ryan Preece and John-Hunter Nemechek.

Byron took the checkered flag and locked himself into the main event. Matt DiBenedetto was second, followed by Austin Dillon, Clint Bowyer and Christopher Bell.

In the final stage, DiBenedetto led the way as Bowyer moved into the runner-up position. He was unable to run down the Wood Brothers driver, who won the stage and advanced into the All-Star Race.

However, Bowyer won the Fan Vote and will advance as well, filling out the 20th and final spot on the grid.

Austin Dillon finished third, Chris Buescher fourth and Ty Dillon fifth.