The Cup Series postseason will kick-off at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway on Sunday, Sept. 6 and culminate with the crowning of a series champion for the first time at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, Nov. 8.

In the Xfinity Series, one new venue, Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, has been added as the second race in the opening round of the playoffs on Saturday, Oct. 3 while Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway moves to the regular season finale on Friday, Sept. 18.

The series playoffs will now begin at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, Sept. 26.

The NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series will visit two new venues during the series’ playoff run – Kansas Speedway on Friday, Oct. 16 and Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 25, which is the new date for the race from Texas that was postponed from March 27.

Bristol will now serve as the series playoff opener on Thursday, Sept. 17. Finally, the Trucks will visit Richmond (Va.) Raceway on Thursday, Sept. 10 for the regular season finale – fulfilling the race that was originally scheduled for April.

NASCAR will determine if fans are allowed entrance to NASCAR events on a market-by-market basis, in accordance with local and state guidelines.

The remainder of the 2020 NASCAR schedule for Cup, Xfinity and Trucks:

DATE TRACK SERIES DIST. TV TIME (ET) Sat, Sept. 5 Darlington Xfinity 200 mi NBC 12:30 PM Sun, Sept. 6 *Darlington Gander Trucks 200 mi FS1 2:00 PM Sun, Sept. 6 Darlington Cup 501 mi NBCSN 6:00 PM Thu, Sept. 10 Richmond Gander Trucks 187 mi FS1 8:00 PM Fri, Sept. 11 Richmond Xfinity 187 mi NBCSN 7:00 PM Sat Sept. 12 *Richmond Xfinity 187 mi NBCSN 2:30 PM Sat, Sept 12 Richmond Cup 300 mi NBCSN 7:30 PM Thu, Sept. 17 Bristol Gander Trucks 107 mi FS1 7:30 PM Thu, Sept. 17 Bristol ARCA Menards 107 mi FS1 9:30 PM Fri, Sept. 18 Bristol Xfinity 160 mi NBCSN 7:00 PM Sat, Sept. 19 Bristol Cup 266 mi NBCSN 7:30 PM Fri, Sept. 25 Las Vegas Gander Trucks 201 mi FS1 9:00 PM Sat, Sept. 26 Las Vegas Xfinity 300 mi NBCSN 7:30 PM Sun, Sept. 27 Las Vegas Cup 400 mi NBCSN 7:00 PM Sat, Oct. 3 Talladega Gander Trucks 250 mi FS1 1:00 PM Sat. Oct. 3 *Talladega Xfinity 300 mi NBCSN 4:30 PM Sun, Oct. 4 Talladega Cup 500 mi NBC 2:00 PM Sat, Oct. 10 Charlotte Roval Xfinity 155 mi NBC 3:30 PM Sun, Oct. 11 Charlotte Roval Cup 253 mi NBC 2:30 PM Fri, Oct. 16 *Kansas Gander Trucks 200 mi FS1 7:00 PM Fri, Oct. 16 Kansas ARCA Menards 150 mi FS2 10:00 PM Sat, Oct. 17 Kansas Xfinity 300 mi NBCSN 3:00 PM Sun, Oct. 18 Kansas Cup 400 mi NBC 2:30 PM Sat. Oct. 24 Texas Xfinity 300 mi NBCSN 4:30 PM Sun, Oct. 25 Texas Gander Trucks 220 mi FS1 Noon Sun, Oct. 25 Texas Cup 501 mi NBCSN 3:30 PM Fri, Oct. 30 Martinsville Gander Trucks 105 mi FS1 8:00 PM Sat, Oct. 31 Martinsville Xfinity 131 mi NBC 4:30 PM Sun, Nov. 1 Martinsville Cup 263 mi NBC 2:00 PM Fri, Nov. 6 Phoenix Gander Trucks 150 mi FS1 8:00 PM Sat, Nov. 7 Phoenix ARCA Menards West 100 mi Trckpss 2:00 PM Sat, Nov. 7 Phoenix Xfinity 200 mi NBCSN 5:00 PM Sun, Nov. 8 Phoenix Cup 312 mi NBC 3:00 PM

