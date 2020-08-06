NASCAR releases remainder of 2020 schedules, including playoffs
NASCAR unveiled the remainder of its 2020 schedule on Thursday which keeps the 10-race Cup Series playoff schedule as-is and adds Xfinity and Truck series races.
The Cup Series postseason will kick-off at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway on Sunday, Sept. 6 and culminate with the crowning of a series champion for the first time at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, Nov. 8.
In the Xfinity Series, one new venue, Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, has been added as the second race in the opening round of the playoffs on Saturday, Oct. 3 while Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway moves to the regular season finale on Friday, Sept. 18.
The series playoffs will now begin at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, Sept. 26.
The NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series will visit two new venues during the series’ playoff run – Kansas Speedway on Friday, Oct. 16 and Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 25, which is the new date for the race from Texas that was postponed from March 27.
Bristol will now serve as the series playoff opener on Thursday, Sept. 17. Finally, the Trucks will visit Richmond (Va.) Raceway on Thursday, Sept. 10 for the regular season finale – fulfilling the race that was originally scheduled for April.
NASCAR will determine if fans are allowed entrance to NASCAR events on a market-by-market basis, in accordance with local and state guidelines.
The remainder of the 2020 NASCAR schedule for Cup, Xfinity and Trucks:
|
DATE
|
TRACK
|
SERIES
|
DIST.
|
TV
|
TIME (ET)
|
Sat, Sept. 5
|
Darlington
|
Xfinity
|
200 mi
|
NBC
|
12:30 PM
|
Sun, Sept. 6
|
*Darlington
|
Gander Trucks
|
200 mi
|
FS1
|
2:00 PM
|
Sun, Sept. 6
|
Darlington
|
Cup
|
501 mi
|
NBCSN
|
6:00 PM
|
Thu, Sept. 10
|
Richmond
|
Gander Trucks
|
187 mi
|
FS1
|
8:00 PM
|
Fri, Sept. 11
|
Richmond
|
Xfinity
|
187 mi
|
NBCSN
|
7:00 PM
|
Sat Sept. 12
|
*Richmond
|
Xfinity
|
187 mi
|
NBCSN
|
2:30 PM
|
Sat, Sept 12
|
Richmond
|
Cup
|
300 mi
|
NBCSN
|
7:30 PM
|
Thu, Sept. 17
|
Bristol
|
Gander Trucks
|
107 mi
|
FS1
|
7:30 PM
|
Thu, Sept. 17
|
Bristol
|
ARCA Menards
|
107 mi
|
FS1
|
9:30 PM
|
Fri, Sept. 18
|
Bristol
|
Xfinity
|
160 mi
|
NBCSN
|
7:00 PM
|
Sat, Sept. 19
|
Bristol
|
Cup
|
266 mi
|
NBCSN
|
7:30 PM
|
Fri, Sept. 25
|
Las Vegas
|
Gander Trucks
|
201 mi
|
FS1
|
9:00 PM
|
Sat, Sept. 26
|
Las Vegas
|
Xfinity
|
300 mi
|
NBCSN
|
7:30 PM
|
Sun, Sept. 27
|
Las Vegas
|
Cup
|
400 mi
|
NBCSN
|
7:00 PM
|
Sat, Oct. 3
|
Talladega
|
Gander Trucks
|
250 mi
|
FS1
|
1:00 PM
|
Sat. Oct. 3
|
*Talladega
|
Xfinity
|
300 mi
|
NBCSN
|
4:30 PM
|
Sun, Oct. 4
|
Talladega
|
Cup
|
500 mi
|
NBC
|
2:00 PM
|
Sat, Oct. 10
|
Charlotte Roval
|
Xfinity
|
155 mi
|
NBC
|
3:30 PM
|
Sun, Oct. 11
|
Charlotte Roval
|
Cup
|
253 mi
|
NBC
|
2:30 PM
|
Fri, Oct. 16
|
*Kansas
|
Gander Trucks
|
200 mi
|
FS1
|
7:00 PM
|
Fri, Oct. 16
|
Kansas
|
ARCA Menards
|
150 mi
|
FS2
|
10:00 PM
|
Sat, Oct. 17
|
Kansas
|
Xfinity
|
300 mi
|
NBCSN
|
3:00 PM
|
Sun, Oct. 18
|
Kansas
|
Cup
|
400 mi
|
NBC
|
2:30 PM
|
Sat. Oct. 24
|
Texas
|
Xfinity
|
300 mi
|
NBCSN
|
4:30 PM
|
Sun, Oct. 25
|
Texas
|
Gander Trucks
|
220 mi
|
FS1
|
Noon
|
Sun, Oct. 25
|
Texas
|
Cup
|
501 mi
|
NBCSN
|
3:30 PM
|
Fri, Oct. 30
|
Martinsville
|
Gander Trucks
|
105 mi
|
FS1
|
8:00 PM
|
Sat, Oct. 31
|
Martinsville
|
Xfinity
|
131 mi
|
NBC
|
4:30 PM
|
Sun, Nov. 1
|
Martinsville
|
Cup
|
263 mi
|
NBC
|
2:00 PM
|
Fri, Nov. 6
|
Phoenix
|
Gander Trucks
|
150 mi
|
FS1
|
8:00 PM
|
Sat, Nov. 7
|
Phoenix
|
ARCA Menards West
|
100 mi
|
Trckpss
|
2:00 PM
|
Sat, Nov. 7
|
Phoenix
|
Xfinity
|
200 mi
|
NBCSN
|
5:00 PM
|
Sun, Nov. 8
|
Phoenix
|
Cup
|
312 mi
|
NBC
|
3:00 PM
|Series
|NASCAR Cup , NASCAR XFINITY , NASCAR Truck
|Author
|Jim Utter