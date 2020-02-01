NASCAR formally inducts its 11th Hall of Fame class

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Final Practice in
7 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
16 Feb
First Practice in
7 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Fontana
28 Feb
-
01 Mar
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Next event in
33 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
20 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
27 Mar
-
29 Mar
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
17 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
75 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
24 Apr
-
26 Apr
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
01 May
-
03 May
Next event in
89 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
95 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 May
-
16 May
Next event in
103 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
110 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
117 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
124 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
12 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
131 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
138 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
145 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
152 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
09 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
158 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
166 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
187 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
194 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
201 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
207 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
215 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
221 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
228 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
236 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
243 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
250 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
257 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
264 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
271 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
278 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR formally inducts its 11th Hall of Fame class

shares
comments
NASCAR formally inducts its 11th Hall of Fame class
By:
Feb 1, 2020, 3:03 AM

NASCAR on Friday night formally inducted the Class of 2020 into its Hall of Fame in Charlotte, N.C.

Richard Petty talks with Waddell Wilson
Tony Stewart, Stewart-Haas Racing
Car owner and crew chief Waddell Wilson shares a laugh with former NASCAR champion Ned Jarrett
Tony Stewart
Victory lane: NASCAR Sprint Cup Series 2011 champion Tony Stewart, Stewart-Haas Racing Chevrolet celebrates
Buddy Baker
The Orginal livery of Buddy Baker in Darlington 1980
Championship contenders press conference: team owner Joe Gibbs
Bobby Labonte
Bobby Labonte
Bobby Labonte, Phoenix Racing Chevrolet

This year’s class – the 11th in the history of the Hall – included Waddell Wilson, Buddy Baker, Joe Gibbs, Bobby Labonte and Tony Stewart.

Here are some of the highlights from the induction speeches during the ceremony:

Waddell Wilson

“Standing here on this stage is something I never dreamed I would be doing. I thank God for the many blessings and people He has put in my life that have made this a reality. Without Him, none of this would have been possible. …

“I had 10 great years working for Holman and Moody and that’s where I developed the skills I needed to do what I love. John Holman and Ralph Moody worked hard to get the best drivers and I had the honor of working with Fireball Roberts, Fred Lorenzen, A.J. Foyt, Dick Hutcherson, Junior Johnson, Mario Andretti, David Pearson and Bobby Allison. …

“I love racing and I appreciate the fans and all their support throughout these years. It’s an unbelievable honor to go into the NASCAR Hall of Fame. It’s a humbling night for me and my family.” – Waddell Wilson

Buddy Baker

“This hero of mine had a gift for words and once said, ‘You can tell you’re in trouble when you feel the air on the back of your neck instead of in your face.’

“It’s a motto I live by every time I take the track. The only thing faster than his wit was his speed in a race car. Once he got out front, no one was getting by him. My favorite quote of his was, ‘It’s your story; you decide how it’s written.’ ” – NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Newman

Joe Gibbs

“I just want to say to everyone here, everyone in NASCAR. I was so nervous coming from football over to racing, how we would be accepted, the family and everybody. I just want to say a big thanks to everyone here. The NASCAR family is just unreal. I wanted to say to the France family, thank you for your guidance, leadership and the way you accepted us. The fans and the fellow competitors – just meant so much to us as we took off in racing. …

“As we fast forward to this past year, 2019, the Daytona 500, and everything that went into that. J.D. found Denny (Hamlin) in Manassas (Va.) racing Late Models. J.D.’s number was always 11

in football and racing. Denny’s number is 11. J.D. went to be with the Lord on January 11. Denny put his name over the door of that car. NASCAR wanted to honor J.D. and asked us what lap do you want to do it and we said 11. It comes down to the end of that race and can you believe Denny wins that race. I really believe God was there and he had J.D. was at his side. That was the greatest victory me and our family have been a part of and will be a part of. …

“I got eight grandkids charging the world, believe me, they are getting ready to get out there and go. But the one thing that they’re all committed to, honestly, is they love this race team, NASCAR and I’m excited about what they’re going to be able to do for us. So thanks gang, it’s going to be fun.” – Joe Gibbs

Bobby Labonte

“From as early as I can remember, there were two things I did as a kid. I raced quarter midgets in South Texas and I watched my brother race. I idolized him. So, after all these years, I stand before you, following in my brother’s footsteps. I’m even wearing the same tie he wore on his induction night. Terry, you’ve helped me so much throughout my career, there’s no way I could ever repay you. I’d probably say you’re not gonna get repaid. But please know, I’ve always strived to be like you. …

“At Joe Gibbs Racing, we got 21 wins and reached the pinnacle of this sport in 2000 together. I remember calling Coach the day after the championship and saying I kinda thought there’d be more to this. And just as he had done so many times before, he taught me another life lesson. He reminded me it’s not about the win or the title, it’s the journey and the experiences to get there.

“Coach, as I think about my path to this stage, working with you is the most rewarding part of my professional career. But personally, you impacted me more than any championship ever could. Simply put, you’re the best.” – Bobby Labonte

Tony Stewart

“So, back in May, when I was voted into this year’s Hall of Fame class, I was honored. But I was also conflicted. I’m not old… or, at least, I don’t feel old. I’m still racing. In fact, I’m racing now more than I ever have in the past. And in my mind, the NASCAR Hall of Fame is there to honor the completion of one’s career … or for Winston Kelley to get a bunch of free appearances out of us inductees.

“But in the eight months since being nominated to this year’s class, I’ve come to appreciate what an honor it is. I’m one of just 55 people to be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame. And, considering that NASCAR has been around for more than 70 years, that’s kind of nuts. It truly is an elite group, and it’s incredibly humbling to be a part of it. …

“I’m not one to get overly sentimental, but I know I lead a blessed life, and becoming a member of the NASCAR Hall of Fame is proof of that. Thank you for being here tonight and sharing this moment, and thanks to everyone – from those days at the Columbus Fairgrounds, to all those tracks we raced in USAC, to IndyCar and NASCAR and now back to the grassroots of sprint car racing – thanks for being a fan of me, and a fan of motorsports.” – Tony Stewart

Other honors

Edsel Ford II earned the 2020 Landmark Award for Outstanding Contributions to NASCAR. Ford is a member of the Ford Motor Co. Board of Directors and longtime executive of the company founded by his great-grandfather, Henry Ford

Earlier Friday, longtime NASCAR pit reporter and magazine editor Dick Berggren was honored as this year’s recipient of the Squier-Hall Award for NASCAR Media Excellence.

Next article
Hendrick teams welcome new Camaro, engine parts upgrade

Previous article

Hendrick teams welcome new Camaro, engine parts upgrade
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Daytona Clash

Daytona Clash

8 Feb - 9 Feb
Final Practice Starts in
7 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Final Practice
Sat 8 Feb
Sat 8 Feb
08:35
11:35
Race
Sun 9 Feb
Sun 9 Feb
12:00
15:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Endurance

Aston Martin rolls in second major Bathurst crash

57m
2
Endurance

Huge crash rocks Bathurst qualifying

1h
3
Formula E

Formula E teases Gen2EVO car with "self punishing" front wing

4
Endurance

Bathurst 12 Hour: Third big crash cuts qualifying short

12m
5
Endurance

Bathurst 12 Hour: Crashes cut final practice short

Latest videos

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway 04:37
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

Latest news

NASCAR formally inducts its 11th Hall of Fame class
NAS

NASCAR formally inducts its 11th Hall of Fame class

Hendrick teams welcome new Camaro, engine parts upgrade
NAS

Hendrick teams welcome new Camaro, engine parts upgrade

Jimmie Johnson not 'Chasing 8,' but will "lay it on the line"
NAS

Jimmie Johnson not 'Chasing 8,' but will "lay it on the line"

Confirmed: Suarez joins Gaunt Brothers for 2020 Cup season
NAS

Confirmed: Suarez joins Gaunt Brothers for 2020 Cup season

Stage lengths, weather policy among NASCAR changes in 2020
NAS

Stage lengths, weather policy among NASCAR changes in 2020

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.