Brandon Jones to return to JGR in 2021 for fourth straight season

Previous
NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff driver Brandon Jones will return next season to Joe Gibbs Racing to compete again for the series title.

Brandon Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Supra Toyota Service Centers
Brandon Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Supra Menards/Jen-Weld
Brandon Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Supra Menards/Jen-Weld
Race Winner Brandon Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Supra
Race Winner Brandon Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Supra
Race Winner Brandon Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Supra
Brandon Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Supra Menards/Inspire

Jones, enjoying his most successful NASCAR season to date, just advanced to the Round of 8 in the Xfinity Series playoffs. Next season will be Jones’ fourth driving the No. 19 Toyota for JGR.

“This has been a dream season so far and I couldn’t be prouder of our No. 19 team,” Jones, 23, said. “It’s been great to have Jeff Meendering as my crew chief for the second consecutive year and his leadership along with the consistency is exactly what this team needed.

“I also realize how fortunate I am to have partners like Menards and Toyota; their support means the world to me. This has been a phenomenal year and I couldn’t be more excited about being back at Joe Gibbs Racing next season.

“Right now, I remain focused on our championship run and making it to Phoenix where I won earlier this year for a shot at the Xfinity Series title.”

This has been a breakout year for Jones earning a career-high three wins, a pole at Fontana, nine top-five and 16 top-10 finishes in 29 races. He also earned his first career Truck Series win earlier this year driving for Kyle Bush Motorsports.

“It has been a real thrill to watch Brandon’s development over the past few years with us in the Xfinity Series,” said Joe Gibbs, owner of Joe Gibbs Racing. “He is a championship contender of course and his veteran leadership has been a real asset to our overall program.

“We’re excited about the opportunity he has the rest of this year and that he will return next season and continue to build upon that success.”

Series NASCAR XFINITY
Drivers Brandon Jones
Teams Joe Gibbs Racing
Author Jim Utter

