Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
Warm Up in
06 Hours
:
27 Minutes
:
15 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix I
05 Aug
-
05 Aug
Next event in
9 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
06 Aug
-
06 Aug
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
23 Jul
-
23 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
-
02 Aug
Next event in
6 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
FP1 in
18 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
115 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney II
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR XFINITY / Kansas / Race report

Jones denies Cindric fourth straight win in OT thriller at Kansas

shares
comments
Jones denies Cindric fourth straight win in OT thriller at Kansas
By:
Jul 25, 2020, 11:47 PM

Brandon Jones charged from seventh to the lead in the second overtime to take a surprise win Saturday at Kansas Speedway.

Race Winner Brandon Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Supra
Race Winner Brandon Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Supra
Race Winner Brandon Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Supra
Race Winner Brandon Jones, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Supra

Austin Cindric, who led a race-high 132 laps, took the lead on the second overtime restart and appeared headed to his fourth consecutive NASCAR Xfinity Series victory.

But on the final lap, Cindric tagged the wall and Jones powered around him to take the lead and held on for the win, his second this season and third of his career.

 

“We were never out of this thing – that’s what I love about these guys,” Jones said. “We keep our heads in the game and don’t get excited during these races. We continued to make changes (to the car) and got it pretty good.

“It’s been a long two days. I feel exhausted. Obviously, the heat’s been big here. I’m looking forward to celebrating with these guys and it’s good to get back to Victory Lane.”

Asked about the win coming off a difficult stretch of four finishes of 30th or worse in his previous five races, Jones said, “It just kind of shows we’re still running good. Every time we haven’t finished a race, we’ve been taken out or had a mechanical failure, so it just goes to show we still have the speed.”

Cindric held on for second, Harrison Burton was third, Ryan Sieg fourth and Ross Chastain rounded out the top-five.

“Sorry guys, I should have run the bottom, dammit,” Cindric said over his team radio after the finish. “I was too tight. OK, done with the excuses.”

With 55 of the scheduled 167 laps remaining in the race, Cindric maintained a more than 2-second lead over Burton as teams begin to enter the window to make their final green-flag stops in the race.

On Lap 127, Justin Haley – running ninth – became the first of the lead-lap cars to make their final stop for tires and fuel to make it to the end of the race.

Cindric and Burton both hit pit road on Lap 127 for their stop as more of the lead-lap cars hit pit road.

With 25 laps to go, two drivers had yet to pit and Cindric had worked his way back to third, with Burton a little more than a second behind him in fourth.

During his pit stop, Noah Gragson received a stop-and-go penalty for removing equipment.

Once the cycle of stops was completed on Lap 146, Cindric re-emerged as the leader followed by Burton, Chastain, Daniel Hemric and Justin Allgaier.

On Lap 157, while racing Burton hard for the lead, Cindric went up the track and tagged the wall while Burton moved into the race lead for the first time in the race.

 

With five laps remaining, Burton had expanded his lead over Cindric to more than a second. Chastain was third, more than 6 seconds behind the leader.

Joe Graf Jr. hit the wall in Turn 4 with four laps to go to bring out a late caution. Most of the lead-lap cars elected to pit but Sieg elected to remain on the track and inherited the lead. Cindric was the first car off pit road.

On the restart heading into the two-lap overtime, Sieg was followed by Cindric, Burton, Chastain and Allgaier.

Jesse Little spun out and stopped on the track shortly after the restart to send the race into a second overtime. The lineup returned to the previous scoring loop, leaving Sieg in the lead followed by Cindric, Chastain, Hemric and Burton.

Stage 2

Cindric withstood a hard-charging challenge from Burton to take the Stage 2 win, his seventh stage victory of the 2020 season.

Allgaier was third, Chastain fourth and Haley rounded out the top-five.

Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, all lead-lap cars elected to pit with Cindric the first off pit road. On the restart on Lap 47, Cindric was followed by Chastain and Burton.

On Lap 49, Allgaier had moved up to second as Burton remained in third. Burton got around Allgaier to take over second on Lap 53.

With 25 laps remaining in the second stage, Cindric had built a 1.7-second lead over Burton as Allgaier ran third.

After 65 laps, Burton had cut Cindric’s lead to under a second while Allgaier ran third and Haley moved into fourth.

With five laps to go in the stage, Burton had closed to the rear bumper of Cindric challenging for the lead.

 

Stage 1

Cindric easily took the Stage 1 win as Chastain held off a furious challenge from Burton for second. It’s the sixth stage win for Cindric this season.

Burton ended up third, Jones was fourth and Allgaier rounded out the top-five.

Michael Annett started on the pole thanks to a random draw but Jones quickly grabbed the lead on Lap 1 off Turn 4.

On Lap 11, Cindric cleared Jones on the bottom lane to take the lead for the first time in the race.

NASCAR displayed a caution on Lap 21 to allow teams to check tire wear. Most of the lead-lap cars remained on the track, including Cindric and he led the way on the restart on Lap 26.

With 10 laps remaining in the first stage, Cindric had a little over a half-second lead over Chastain with Jones running third.

Before the race went green, Haley was experiencing radio issues and Myatt Snider had to take his No. 93 Chevrolet to the garage with a starter problem but eventually returned to the track.

Read Also:

Andy Lally to run Xfinity Series road course races in August

Previous article

Andy Lally to run Xfinity Series road course races in August
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR XFINITY
Event Kansas
Drivers Brandon Jones
Teams Joe Gibbs Racing
Author Jim Utter

Trending Today

Marquez opens up on why comeback bid “became dangerous”
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez opens up on why comeback bid “became dangerous”

McLaren set for shock F1 reunion with iconic Gulf Oil brand
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren set for shock F1 reunion with iconic Gulf Oil brand

Jack Miller: Marquez injury means I’m now a title contender
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news
3h

Jack Miller: Marquez injury means I’m now a title contender

Angry Brazilian GP promoter hits out at F1 over 2020 cancellation
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Angry Brazilian GP promoter hits out at F1 over 2020 cancellation

Latest ever Bathurst 1000 start time confirmed
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Latest ever Bathurst 1000 start time confirmed

Full S5000 season to cost $200,000
Other open wheel Other open wheel / Breaking news

Full S5000 season to cost $200,000

Nakagami boosted by copying Marquez's riding style
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Nakagami boosted by copying Marquez's riding style

Marc Marquez pulls out of Andalusian GP
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marc Marquez pulls out of Andalusian GP

Latest news

Jones denies Cindric fourth straight win in OT thriller at Kansas
NSXF NASCAR XFINITY / Race report
1h

Jones denies Cindric fourth straight win in OT thriller at Kansas

Andy Lally to run Xfinity Series road course races in August
NSXF NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Andy Lally to run Xfinity Series road course races in August

Kyle Busch disqualified from Xfinity race; Cindric inherits win
NSXF NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Kyle Busch disqualified from Xfinity race; Cindric inherits win

Kyle Busch holds off Cindric in OT for 10th Texas Xfinity win
NSXF NASCAR XFINITY / Race report

Kyle Busch holds off Cindric in OT for 10th Texas Xfinity win

Trending

1
Formula 1

Angry Brazilian GP promoter hits out at F1 over 2020 cancellation

2
MotoGP

Jack Miller: Marquez injury means I’m now a title contender

3h
3
MotoGP

Marquez opens up on why comeback bid “became dangerous”

4
MotoGP

Marc Marquez pulls out of Andalusian GP

5
MotoGP

Dovizioso doesn’t want to “copy” faster Pramac riders

Latest news

Jones denies Cindric fourth straight win in OT thriller at Kansas
NSXF

Jones denies Cindric fourth straight win in OT thriller at Kansas

Andy Lally to run Xfinity Series road course races in August
NSXF

Andy Lally to run Xfinity Series road course races in August

Kyle Busch disqualified from Xfinity race; Cindric inherits win
NSXF

Kyle Busch disqualified from Xfinity race; Cindric inherits win

Kyle Busch holds off Cindric in OT for 10th Texas Xfinity win
NSXF

Kyle Busch holds off Cindric in OT for 10th Texas Xfinity win

Austin Cindric sweeps Kentucky Xfinity doubleheader, fight erupts
NSXF

Austin Cindric sweeps Kentucky Xfinity doubleheader, fight erupts

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.