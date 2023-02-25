Subscribe
Previous / Ex-F1 racer Roberto Merhi secures S5000 return
Other open wheel News

Tasmania S5000: Mawson dominates Gold Star opener

Joey Mawson made a perfect start to his bid for a third-straight Gold Star title by dominating the opening race at Symmons Plains.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Tasmania S5000: Mawson dominates Gold Star opener

The Team BRM/88 Racing driver scored a free kick even before the race started thanks to delays for James Golding and Roberto Merhi.

The Garry Rogers Motorsport pair had qualified second and third, just 0.05s and 0.14s respectively behind Mawson, but were forced to start from the lane after not making it out to the grid.

That left Mawson alone on the front row, GRM's Aaron Cameron left as his closest rival starting out of fourth.

Mawson made full use of the clear air at the start, quickly establishing a two-second gap over Cameron and the chasing pack.

He then steadily worked that gap out to 6.2s over the 26-lap journey as he cruised to victory.

"It's a perfect start to the season," said the two-time consecutive Gold Star winner. "The car was mega. We're looking good at the moment."

Behind Mawson there was tense battle for second and Cameron came under increasing pressure from third-place Cooper Webster.

Ultimately Cameron was able to do enough to hold on to second, before revealing post-race that he had no radio – and no idea of the lap count.

"It was a bit of a rush to get ready for that race," said Cameron, who is on double duty in S5000 and TCR Australia this weekend.

"I didn't have radio, so I didn't know what the heck was going on. I didn't even know how many laps the race was.

"So I just stayed there. Joey was a bit quicker so I just tried to mind my own business, but Cooper just wouldn't go away."

Jordan Boys finished fourth after holding off a recovering Golding, who was just a tenth back by the finish.

Merhi, meanwhile, worked his way to sixth on the road, but was dumped to ninth in the final standings due to a 10-second penalty for passing a red light at the end of pitlane.

That promoted Blake Purdie to sixth ahead of Nic Carroll and Zane Goddard.

The S5000 action continues with two more races tomorrow at 11:45am and 2:20pm local time.

shares
comments

Ex-F1 racer Roberto Merhi secures S5000 return
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Tasmania TCR: Sweeny storms to Race 1 win

Tasmania TCR: Sweeny storms to Race 1 win

TCR Australia

Sweeny storms to Tassie TCR win Tasmania TCR: Sweeny storms to Race 1 win

Driver attitude crucial for Gen3 – Ryan

Driver attitude crucial for Gen3 – Ryan

Supercars

Driver attitude crucial for Gen3 – R Driver attitude crucial for Gen3 – Ryan

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars

How Courtney found his dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Hamilton: New Mercedes retains "underlying things" from troubled 2022

Hamilton: New Mercedes retains "underlying things" from troubled 2022

Formula 1

Hamilton: New Mercedes retains "underlying things" from troubled 2022 Hamilton: New Mercedes retains "underlying things" from troubled 2022

Live: F1 Bahrain pre-season test - Follow the Day 3 action

Live: F1 Bahrain pre-season test - Follow the Day 3 action

Formula 1

Live: F1 Bahrain pre-season test - Follow the Day 3 action Live: F1 Bahrain pre-season test - Follow the Day 3 action

Leclerc: 2023 Ferrari F1 car better on straights but slower in corners

Leclerc: 2023 Ferrari F1 car better on straights but slower in corners

Formula 1

Leclerc: 2023 Ferrari F1 car better on straights but slower in corners Leclerc: 2023 Ferrari F1 car better on straights but slower in corners

Red Bull RB19 "definitely an improvement" over 2022 F1 car - Verstappen

Red Bull RB19 "definitely an improvement" over 2022 F1 car - Verstappen

Formula 1

Red Bull RB19 "definitely an improvement" over 2022 F1 car - Verstappen Red Bull RB19 "definitely an improvement" over 2022 F1 car - Verstappen

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.