WRC legend Gronholm crashes out of rally return
Rally legend Marcus Gronholm’s return to competition has ended prematurely following a crash after the first stage at the Mythical Cars Rally.
The two-time world rally champion reunited with his 2000 and 2002 championship winning co-driver Timo Rautiainen to make a return to competitive rallying at the all-new event in northern Italy, celebrating Group A and WRC car era machinery.
The rally, held in the town of Varzi, is the brainchild of former Hyundai Motorsport boss Andrea Adamo, and marked Gronholm’s first rally outing since Rally Sweden in 2019 when he and Rautiainen campaigned a Toyota Yaris WRC car.
Competing in a 2008 WRC specification Subaru Impreza, Gronholm went off the road at the flying finish of the rally’s opening stage on Friday night. It has been reported that the 55-year-old and his co-driver are okay following the incident.
Gronholm has however been forced to retire from the rally after the car, a similar model to which he drove on Rally Portugal in 2009, sustained significant damage.
The accident occurred after the pair had clocked what ultimately proved to be the stage winning time, 8.1s faster than Frenchman Patrick Magnou, driving a Peugeot 306 Maxi.
Gronholm previously rallied in Impreza on Rally Portugal in 2009
Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images
Former WRC driver Andreas Mikkelsen was third fastest, 14.0s adrift, driving an S2000 specification Skoda Fabia.
Ex-factory Hyundai and Mitsubishi WRC driver Alister McRae ended the stage in fifth overall (+23.1s) driving a version of the iconic Subaru Impreza his late older brother Colin drove to win the 1995 world title.
The rally continues with six more stages on Saturday.
The Gronholm advice that helped Hirvonen take on Loeb
The Gronholm advice that helped Hirvonen take on Loeb The Gronholm advice that helped Hirvonen take on Loeb
Gronholm to compete in RallyX Nordic's legends class
Gronholm to compete in RallyX Nordic's legends class Gronholm to compete in RallyX Nordic's legends class
Gronholm to make one-off return in celebrity race
Gronholm to make one-off return in celebrity race Gronholm to make one-off return in celebrity race
Latest news
Marco Andretti: I have a “race-winning” Indy 500 car if I can get to the front
Marco Andretti: I have a “race-winning” Indy 500 car if I can get to the front Marco Andretti: I have a “race-winning” Indy 500 car if I can get to the front
Rain cancels Coke 600 qualifying; William Byron on pole
Rain cancels Coke 600 qualifying; William Byron on pole Rain cancels Coke 600 qualifying; William Byron on pole
NASCAR Xfinity race at Charlotte postponed to Monday
NASCAR Xfinity race at Charlotte postponed to Monday NASCAR Xfinity race at Charlotte postponed to Monday
F1 Monaco GP: Verstappen beats Alonso to pole by 0.084s; Perez last
F1 Monaco GP: Verstappen beats Alonso to pole by 0.084s; Perez last F1 Monaco GP: Verstappen beats Alonso to pole by 0.084s; Perez last
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.