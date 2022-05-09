SUPER GT unlikely to return to Thailand, Malaysia next year

The tin-top championship announced grand plans for two overseas races in 2020, with the annual Thailand round at Buriram joined by a night race at the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia.

However, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic scuppered SUPER GT’s international expansion, ending the championship’s run of annual overseas events that began in 2002.

It was hoped that with the ease in travel restrictions and wide availability of COVID-19 vaccines, Thailand and Malaysia could kick off the 2023 campaign in January and February, before cars are shipped back to Japan for the remaining six rounds of the season.

Stream every qualifying session and race of the 2022 SUPER GT season only on Motorsport.tv.

However, this now appears increasingly difficult, with Bandoh suggesting that SUPER GT is set to exclusively race in Japan for a fourth year in succession.

“Regarding overseas races, considering the logistics, I think it’s still difficult,” said Bandoh. “It’s gotten a little easier to enter Malaysia, but Thailand still has restrictions on entering the country.

“I think we will tell you properly at the next race at Suzuka, but it’s looking quite difficult at the moment.”

GT500 start: #18 Weider Honda Racing Honda HSV-010 GT: Takashi Kogure, Carlo Van Dam leads the field Photo by: Eric Gilbert

Malaysia joined the SUPER GT calendar for the first time in 2002 after holding an exhibition event two years prior, expanding the reach of a series then known as the All-Japan Grand Touring Car Championship beyond its homeland.

Thailand replaced Malaysia in 2013 with an annual fixture at the newly-constructed Buriram circuit, and the race's contract was extended in a new multi-year deal just before the 2020 season.

Malaysia itself struck a new contract with SUPER GT in 2018 and the plan was to hold a night race under Sepang circuit’s new floodlights from 2020, clubbed with the Buriram event.

However, with both races now effectively ruled out for another year, the 2023 SUPER GT calendar is again expected to feature the same six circuits in Japan, namely, Suzuka, Fuji, Okayama, Motegi, Sugo and Autopolis - with some venues holding multiple events.