2021 Bunnings Trade Sydney SuperNight – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

The Aussie series has been on an unplanned hiatus since July thanks to COVID-19 outbreaks and subsequent lockdowns in Sydney and Melbourne.

The latter made it impossible for the season to continue, given more than half of the teams are based in the Victorian capital.

With those cities now out of lockdown thanks to hitting vaccine milestones, the season is set to resume with a quadruple header at SMP.

Three of those four events will be SuperNight events, including this weekend's opener.

The first of the three 125-kilometre sprint races will be held under SMP's multi-million dollar lighting system on Saturday night, followed by a pair of day time races on Sunday.

Each race will feature a single mandatory stop requiring at least two tyres to be changed.

Drivers will be limited to five sets of the Dunlop soft compound control tyre from the start of Saturday's first qualifying session onwards.

Shane van Gisbergen holds a healthy series lead heading to SMP with a 276-point gap to Triple Eight teammate Jamie Whincup.

There will be 315 points on offer this weekend across the three races.

When is the Supercars Sydney SuperNight?

The first of the Sydney SuperNight's is a three-day meeting, track action getting underway with two half-hour practice sessions on Friday. The second will be held under lights.

Qualifying for the first race will split across two sessions on Saturday, the first an all-in session starting at 3:35pm AEDT. The fastest 10 drivers will then progress to the Top 10 Shootout at 4:40pm AEDT to determine the first five rows of the grid.

The first race will then start at 7:10pm AEDT.

On Sunday the grids will be set by back-to-back, all-in sessions starting at 10:30am AEDT.

The two races will then take place at 12:45pm AEDT and 4:25pm AEDT.

Friday October 29

15:50-16:20 Supercars – Practice 1

19:30-20:00 Supercars – Practice 2

Saturday October 30

15:35-15:50 Supercars – Qualifying

16:40-17:20 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout

19:10 Supercars – Race 1

Sunday October 31

10:30-10:40 Supercars – Qualifying (Race 2)

10:50-11:00 Supercars – Qualifying (Race 3)

12:45 Supercars – Race 2

16:25 Supercars – Race 22

How can I watch the Supercars Sydney SuperNight?

Channel: Fox Sports 506, 7mate, Channel 7

Fox Sports will have live coverage of all three days of the Sydney SuperNight.

On Friday the live coverage starts at 1:15pm AEDT, on Saturday 12:45pm AEDT and on Sunday at 9:45am AEDT.

The live free-to-air will start on Saturday and will be split across 7mate and Channel 7. On Saturday it will start at 3:30pm AEDT on 7mate before moving to Channel 7 at 7pm AEDT. On Sunday Channel 7 will carry all of the live action from 12:30pm AEDT onwards.

Can I stream the Supercars Townsville SuperSprint?

The Supercars Sydney SuperNight can be live streamed via subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo.

There will also be free live action on 7Plus.

Viewers outside of Australia and New Zealand can watch via Supercars' own SuperView service.