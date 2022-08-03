Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Full 2022 Adelaide 500 details unveiled Next / Supercars shares change hands
Supercars News

Davison says he was never stressed about future

Will Davison has reiterated that he was never stressed about his Supercars future as a new Dick Johnson Racing deal looks to be a formality.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Davison says he was never stressed about future

The veteran's future was the subject of speculation earlier this year amid talk that his DJR team was eyeing off Erebus talent Will Brown and Brodie Kostecki.

Brown was particularly closely linked to a DJR switch at the mid-way point of the year.

However by the Townsville round in early July it became clear that Davison was all but a lock to stay out at DJR.

Any lingering doubt over that was put to rest last Saturday when Erebus announced new two-year deals for both Brown and Kostecki, locking the pair in at the Holden/GM squad until the end of 2024.

An announcement on Davison's future with DJR could come as soon as the lead-up to the Sandown SuperSprint later this month.

When quizzed on the Erebus news, and what it means for his job security, Davison told Motorsport.com: "I haven't been stressed at all, all year.

"There's been a lot of talk, but we've just been focussed on our jobs.

"We all get along well, we're getting good results. There's been lots of talk, but I've been getting on with my business.

"I'm in touch with the people that know and the people that count, and we'll leave it at that for the moment. There's not much more to say.

"We're pretty easy going, we keep all that stuff to ourselves."

Davison has been in impressive form this year, currently leading teammate Anton De Pasquale in their qualifying head-to-head 12 to 11.

Both drivers have a win each and sit third and fourth in the standings, De Pasquale with the narrow edge on overall points.

shares
comments
Full 2022 Adelaide 500 details unveiled
Previous article

Full 2022 Adelaide 500 details unveiled
Next article

Supercars shares change hands

Supercars shares change hands
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
RACE to decide on ARG purchase this month
Supercars

RACE to decide on ARG purchase this month

Supercars shares change hands
Supercars

Supercars shares change hands

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Will Davison More from
Will Davison
Davison cool on teammate contact Darwin
Supercars

Davison cool on teammate contact

Davison hints at 2023 contract news
Supercars

Davison hints at 2023 contract news

DJR unveils Indigenous look for Darwin, Townsville Darwin
Supercars

DJR unveils Indigenous look for Darwin, Townsville

More from
Dick Johnson Racing
DJR furthers environmental push
Supercars

DJR furthers environmental push

DJR reveals plan to sell stake in team
Supercars

DJR reveals plan to sell stake in team

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime
Supercars

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Latest news

RACE to decide on ARG purchase this month
Supercars Supercars

RACE to decide on ARG purchase this month

Racing Australia Consolidated Enterprises, the owner of Supercars, will decide this month if it wants to proceed with the purchase of Australian Racing Group.

Supercars shares change hands
Supercars Supercars

Supercars shares change hands

A portion of the shareholding in Supercars owner Racing Australia Consolidated Enterprises has changed hands.

Davison says he was never stressed about future
Supercars Supercars

Davison says he was never stressed about future

Will Davison has reiterated that he was never stressed about his Supercars future as a new Dick Johnson Racing deal looks to be a formality.

Full 2022 Adelaide 500 details unveiled
Supercars Supercars

Full 2022 Adelaide 500 details unveiled

The return of the Adelaide 500 has been officially launched including the full undercard, ticket prices and a headline international music act.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.