Supercars confirms mid-season debut for Gen3
Supercars News

Gen3 delay opens door for new Mustang

By:

The delay of the Gen3 regulations could coincide with the debut of the new-look Ford Mustang in Supercars.

Gen3 delay opens door for new Mustang

The series confirmed today that, as expected, the new regulations won't be introduced in time for the start of the 2022 season.

Instead they are set for a controversial mid-season debut, with August 2022 the current prediction from category officials.

That could come as a reprieve for Ford teams, who may avoid needing to debut two new cars in as many seasons.

As first revealed by Motorsport.com, Ford is likely to want the S650 Mustang racing in Supercars once it hits the market

While it's not due until 2023, it may well be unveiled during next year – and therefore could line up with the August 2022 debut of the new regulations.

That means Ford teams can feasibly avoid needing to build a Gen3 version of the existing S550 car and then need to convert to S650-spec before the 2023 season.

There will still be at least one Gen3 S550 Mustang, though, with the prototype that's currently in the works set to run the existing body shape.

The Mustang will go up against the Chevrolet Camaro in the new-look Supercars, with the control chassis purposely designed to better fit the two-door muscle cars.

The category is hoping to dramatically cut costs with its new rules, complete turn-key car builds targeted at around $400,000.

Much of that saving will come from a new engine package based on 'crate' V8s, with the Mustangs to be powered by a 5.4-litre version of the Aluminator.

The GM motor spec is yet to be determined, although a 5.7-litre displacement appears to be the likeliest outcome.

Supercars confirms mid-season debut for Gen3

Supercars confirms mid-season debut for Gen3
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

