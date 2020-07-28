Mixed tyre rules tweaked for Darwin

For the second round running drivers will be limited to two sets of softs and three sets of hards to get through three lots of qualifying and three sprint races.

However drivers will be limited to the hard compound throughout the three-part qualifying for Saturday's race, which will end with a Top 15 Shootout.

The supplementary regulations also confirm that, as per the parc ferme conditions, refuelling won't be allowed throughout the three segments of qualifying.

Drivers will then be able to choose from either tyre compound for Saturday's race, as well as the two 10-minute qualifying sessions and two races on the Sunday.

The race and qualifying will effectively be the same as two SMP rounds, however the race length has been slashed from 125 kilometres in Sydney to 110 kilometres in Darwin.

The format and tyre allocation for the Darwin SuperSprint, to be held a week after the Darwin Triple Crown, are yet to be confirmed.

2020 Darwin Triple Crown schedule

Saturday August 8

10:10-10:30 – Rookie Session

10:50-11:20 – Practice 1

11:50-12:20 – Practice 2

13:05-13:15 – Qualifying 1

13:20-13:30 – Qualifying 2

13:40-14:20 – Top 15 Shootout

15:30-16:17 – Race 1

Sunday August 9

11:40-11:50 – Qualifying Race 2

11:55-12:05 – Qualifying Race 3

13:20-14:07 – Race 2

15:30-16:17 – Race 3