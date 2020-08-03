Supercars Darwin travel pushed back to Tuesday

Supercars spent the weekend in critical talks with health officials in the Northern Territory, after they declared the City of Brisbane a COVID-19 hot spot on Friday night.

That implicated the likes of Triple Eight Race Engineering, which is based in the Brisbane suburb of Banyo, and series leader Scott McLaughlin, who lives in the Queensland state capital.

Affected personnel were moved out of hot spot areas on Friday night, before Supercars brokered a deal that's set to see the Hidden Valley double-header go ahead as planned over the next two weekends.

Motorsport.com understands team transporters have already left south-east Queensland for the Territory, however a charter flight that was scheduled to leave tonight with the majority of personnel has been pushed back to tomorrow.

Supercars is yet to formally confirm that the rounds are going ahead, its only official reference to the NT directive a statement of acknowledgement issued on Friday night.

Drivers and team personnel were told on Saturday to limit social media use and to direct any questions from the press back to Supercars.

The NT's hot spot declaration for Brisbane followed news last week that two returning travellers allegedly failed to notify officials they had recently been in Melbourne, and were active in the community for several days before testing positive to COVID-19.

That sparked fears of a second wave similar to the one that has crippled Melbourne, which is now under the harshest lockdown conditions seen in Australia since the beginning of the pandemic.

However Queensland Health reported just one new case for the state on Sunday, with just 13 active cases in total.