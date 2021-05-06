Supercars to meet with teams over Gen3 unrest

Motorsport.com understands the meeting will be used to address category-wide concerns regarding delays with the development of the new-for-2022 hardware.

It could prove critical in any decision to push back the introduction of the new rules until either mid-way through 2022 or even 2023.

Supercars has confirmed the meeting will take place, although has also indicated it is a scheduled meeting rather than something out of the ordinary.

"Supercars team owner meetings happen on a regular basis. The last was the end of February at Bathurst,” said a spokesperson.

“There is a meeting scheduled for Tuesday where a number of topics, including Gen3, will be discussed as part of regular business.”

However a team insider told Motorsport.com that the meeting is in fact a "big deal" – that should at least get teams and the series on the same page.

The new low-cost regulations have been a talking point in the Supercars paddock for some time.

A number of teams are concerned about a range of uncertainty regarding the project, including basics such as chassis and engine supply.

There are also concerns regarding costs and whether the new regulations will save many any teams if they are rushed through.

Other issues such as the raging debate over paddle shifts have added to the drama around the new regulations.

Motorsport.com understands both delaying the introduction of the rules until mid-2022 or until the start of 2023 are both still on the table.

Another option that's been floated has been delaying the start of the 2022 season to give teams more time for the new-car builds.

Supercars has consistently denied there will be any delays to the start of the season or the new rules.

It also plans to have prototypes on-track by the middle of this year.

The first of the Gen3 control chassis was recently unveiled by the series in what was the biggest public Gen3 statement since the rules were formally rolled out last October.