Supercars teams stranded by travel chaos

A flight carrying largely Supercars team personnel and drivers from Melbourne to Townsville was first delayed, and then cancelled, today.

To make matters worse the passengers were rescheduled on a three-leg flight departing Melbourne on Friday at 6:30am and not arriving in Townsville until 10pm – well after the first day of track running would be complete.

Grove Racing, Tickford Racing, Walkinshaw Andretti United and Super2 team MW Motorsport are believed to be among the teams affected by the chaos.

A number of those teams are believed to have investigated expensive charter flights out of Essendon Airport as an alternative.

Thankfully some successful lobbying from the teams involved saw Virgin eventually elect to charter a new flight for Supercars personnel that will fly direct from Melbourne to Townsville at 7:15am tomorrow morning.

Virgin Australia is a former Supercars series sponsor and is still the official airline of the category and used by teams and series personnel.

Track action for Supercars kicks off at 10:10am on Friday.