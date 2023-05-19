Subscribe
Supercars to split Ford mapping

Supercars will trial different mapping across the Ford teams during practice for the Tasmania SuperSprint tomorrow.

The series is set to run new mapping in both the Ford and Chevrolet V8s this weekend amid ongoing efforts to equalise the two units.

It's the second time in as many rounds that the Ford unit, which is suspected to be a deficit to its General Motors counterpart, has run updated mapping.

Motorsport.com has learned that there will actually be two seperate maps in play for the Ford teams at the beginning of the weekend.

Each team will have access to both maps for the two practice sessions and they will be split across the two cars in one session, and then reversed in the second session.

Come qualifying all of the Mustangs will revert to one of those two maps so that there are no differences between the cars across the competitive sessions.

The system is similar to what happened in Perth where the Fords trialled different shift cuts, a 30 millisecond and a 50 millisecond, in practice before settling on a 50 millisecond cut before qualifying.

Once again a 30 millisecond and 50 millisecond shift recovery will be trialled, while this time the updates also include different camshaft mapping.

The Chevrolet update is thought to be less related to performance and more to usability at low revs such as pulling away from the pit box.

There will likely be more mapping changes, particularly on the Ford side, as Supercars continues to paritise the two units.

While Accumulated Engine Power figures are even, and lap time analysis appears close, issues such as torque delivery remain problematic between the quad cam Ford and the pushrod Chev.

Supercars is currently investigating a transient dyno programme while Ford Performance is pushing for torque sensors to be fitted to the cars.

Practice for the Tasmania SuperSprint kicks off at 9am local time tomorrow.

