Tasmania Supercars: Van Gisbergen leads T8 one-two

The race was a straightforward battle of the Red Bulls, with Feeney enjoying two stints in the lead, despite van Gisbergen being in control of the race.

The rookie's first go out front came right at the start, Feeney comfortably beating his teammate off the line to get the run through Turns 1 and 2.

Any early advantage was quickly snuffed out, though, when Jack Le Brocq ran Andre Heimgartner off the road at the final corner on the opening lap.

With Le Brocq's car left buried deeply in the fence the safety car was swiftly deployed, before the race was red flagged to repair the fence.

When the race restarted on Lap 7 it was Feeney who continued to lead, although only until van Gisbergen slid underneath him into Turn 6 on that same lap.

The Kiwi then settled into a long first stint, running right through to Lap 27, some 10 laps longer than Feeney.

That helped Feeney back into the lead thanks to an undercut but, once again, it didn't last long. With a healthy tyre advantage van Gisbergen quickly found his way past at the hairpin, taking over a lead he would hold until the finish.

Feeney followed him home to make it a Triple Eight one-two and record his first Supercars podium.

"It's fantastic," said van Gisbergen. "This is Broc's moment to have this first podium. He led the race for a while, he got me at the start. But I'm just stoked."

Feeney added: "It's bloody awesome to be honest. I thought coming here this weekend had a chance to snag a podium and we rolled out pretty strong. To qualify second, race with Shane – the best dude in Australia at the moment – and to finish P2 behind him is awesome."

It was another first of sorts for David Reynolds, whose third place marked Grove Racing's first podium under full Grove family ownership.

Reynolds finished just over a second behind Feeney, having shadowed the leading Red Bull Holdens without ever putting them under real pressure.

Chaz Mostert completed a remarkable recovery from 16th on the grid, running long to pop up in fourth place, right behind Reynolds, at the finish.

Anton De Pasquale was fifth ahead of Team 18 pair Mark Winterbottom and Scott Pye as James Courtney, Lee Holdsworth and Todd Hazelwood rounded out the Top 10.

There was a wild mid-race moment for Tim Slade, meanwhile, after a frightening run-in with Cam Waters down the back straight.

Slade was trying to side draft past Waters and looked to have a got run on him, only for Waters to give him a hit as they went through the Turn 5 kink.

That sent Slade into a high-speed, off-track slide, his car getting airborne before bouncing back across the road.

Both cars were able to continue with Waters slapped with a drive-through penalty for his efforts.