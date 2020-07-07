Supercars
Supercars / Breaking news

The Bend could get Supercars calendar reprieve

The Bend could get Supercars calendar reprieve
By:
Jul 7, 2020, 11:37 PM

The Bend Motorsport Park could return to the 2020 Supercars schedule as a replacement for Sandown.

Motorsport.com understands another swap between The Bend and Sandown is on the table as Melbourne finds itself back in lockdown due to an outbreak of coronavirus cases.

Should the latest swap go ahead it would complete a dramatic on-again, off-again saga for the South Australian venue.

It was initially named as the opening endurance race of the season, scheduled for the second-last weekend of September, on the original, pre-pandemic calendar.

That date was retained on the first revised calendar too, although the event was expected to be scaled back to a two-day sprint round.

However a second revised calendar saw The Bend dumped from the schedule altogether, with Sandown moved forward to the September date.

That prompted a scathing open letter to Supercars penned by circuit owner Sam Shahin, in which he claimed the series owned the state of South Australia a "big apology".

Thanks to the situation in Melbourne a third revision to the calendar now seems inevitable, part of which is likely to include The Bend returning to its original date, as a sprint round, in place of Sandown.

Melbourne will begin a six-week return to Stage 3 restrictions at midnight tonight, limiting people to leaving the house for just four reasons – medical, food, exercise or work/education.

The lockdown follows the closure of the New South Wales/Victoria border, which sparked a frantic border run for the five Melbourne-based teams on Monday.

Most are now set up at Sydney Motorsport Park ahead of next weekend's round, and may not return to Victoria until September.

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

