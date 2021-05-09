The Bend Supercars: De Pasquale scores both Sunday poles

Dick Johnson Racing's new recruit scored his first career pole in the first of two sessions in South Australia, leading an all-DJR front row ahead of Will Davison.

He then doubled his poles tally in the second session a few minutes later, his margin over Jamie Whincup a dominant three-tenths of a second.

“We’ve been working hard all year trying to catch [Triple Eight] and everyone else," he said.

"We’ve been a bit down on overall speed so it’s good to come here with a fast car and we’ll try to obviously make it count in the race. It’s good to get the first two [poles].

“We’re getting better and better and I think all year we’ll do that. It’s always hard to come into someone else’s home and make it yours, so we’re working at it but this is a good track, we had a good base here last year for the team so we rolled out very similar to that and the car is good."

Davison couldn't back up his own front row heroics in the second session, fifth the best he could do as he battled with a gear shift issue.

Triple Eight, meanwhile, was inconsistent across the sessions, Shane van Gisbergen and Whincup just 13th and 16th in qualifying for the first race.

Whincup was then second and van Gisbergen fourth in the second session.

It was a promising morning for Tim Slade, the Blanchard Racing Team driver third fastest in the first session. He had a scare in the second session when he almost got bogged in the gravel after a spin, but got going and went on to qualifying eighth.

Yesterday's race winner Andre Heimgartner was fourth fastest in the first session but has a lot to do in the second race after being just 14th fastest in the second session.

Qualifying Race 2

Qualifying Race 3