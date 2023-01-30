Tickford unveils first 2023 livery
Tickford Racing has unveiled its first livery ahead of the 2023 season with the covers coming off Brad Vaughan's Super2 entry.
The famous Ford squad is set to field two Gen2-spec Mustangs in the second Supercars tier this season, one each for Vaughan and Elly Morrow.
Vaughan's car is the first from the Tickford stable to be formally launched ahead of the new campaign, with the reigning Super3 champion to make his Super2 debut in Newcastle carrying major backing from Dormer HVAC Services.
“I’m so excited to unveil the colours on our #5 Ford Mustang for the start of my Dunlop Super2 Series career,” said the 18-year-old.
“The car looks incredible and I’m extremely happy to have Dormer HVAC Services on board as the naming rights partner on my car for my Super2 debut.
"I’ve been fortunate to have a heap of supporters willing to be part of the journey of my first year in Super2 which is fantastic, and makes me even more excited for the year ahead.
"It’s going to be a massive year and I have a lot to learn, but I’m really looking forward to getting after it and seeing how we go. Now that the livery’s out and the car’s ready I just can’t wait to get behind the wheel and get the season going!”
Tickford Racing will field six cars this season, four Gen3 Mustangs in Supercars and the two Gen2 cars in Super2.
The main game entries are set to head into the new campaign with identical major backing to 2022, with Monster Energy on Cam Waters' car, Castrol on Thomas Randle's car and Snow River Caravans on James Courtney's car.
Tradie, meanwhile, will continue as the major backer of the #56 entry that will be taken over by Declan Fraser following Jake Kostecki's off-season split with the team.
