Holden race cars sell at auction

Scott Pye's Albert Park-winning Commodore was one of a number of significant Holdens to go under the hammer over the weekend.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
A private collection of rare race and road cars, known as the UnReil Collection, was offered for sale by Lloyds Auctions on Sunday.

A number of Holdens with history in the Australian Touring Car Championship/Supercars were successfully sold, the most modern being the ZB Commodore that Pye drove to a sensational victory at Albert Park in 2018.

The Walkinshaw Andretti United car, restored to its Albert Park livery, fetched a handsome $355,000, purchased by an undisclosed bidder.

Two Perkins Engineering-build Commodores were also sold, with PE 026, raced by David Parsons and Rodney Crick at Bathurst in 1995, fetching $146,000.

Chassis PE 028, once raced by Parsons and Robert Smith and dressed in Neil Schembri/GearBox colours, was sold for $137,000.

An ex-Ian Geoghehan 1975 Holden Monaro GTS Sports Sedan matched the Pye car fetching $355,000, while an ex-Warren Cullen Torana A9X Hatchback sold for $315,000, an ex-Bob Morris Torana XU-1 went for $280,000 and a Garry Rogers Motorsport Group A-spec VL Commodore SV reached $270,000.

Several significant cars weren't sold directly at auction, with $500,001 to enough for the automatic sale of a rare lightweight Holden Torana A9X GMP&A.

An ex-Bob Jane Monaro GTS 350 attracted a bid of $400,000 but wasn't sold, as was the case for the famous Geoghegan Mustang GTA, which one three ATCC titles.

