Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen sets Friday pace

There were a number of pacesetter across the 40 minutes, Will Brown the first to spent time on top thanks to an early 1m13.049s.

He was shuffled back by both Chaz Mostert and Anton De Pasquale at around 15 minutes as times dipped into the late 1m12s.

At the half-way mark van Gisbergen jumped to the top with a 1m12.516s, that time only lasting two minutes before being beaten by Cam Waters' 1m12.516s.

But van Gisbergen was able to hit back right on the flag with a 1m12.381s that even he wasn't expecting to do.

"It didn't feel that good, but the car is obviously good," said the Kiwi.

"Obviously everyone is struggling with some things. The track was super slippery this morning, but it's all good.

"We had a bad session one, but these three-day weekends are really good. You can take your time and be thorough. We loaded in Jamie's set-up, basically, and straight away the car was much better."

Will Davison ended up second for the second session in a row, the gap to van Gisbergen just over a tenth, while Waters was shuffled back to third.

Jack Le Brocq jumped up to fourth at the flag, the Tickford driver edging Nick Percat and Jamie Whincup.

De Pasquale dropped back seventh by the finish, followed by Brown, Practice 1 pacesetter David Reynolds and Mostert.

The Townsville 500 continues tomorrow with qualifying, a Top 10 Shootout and the first of two 250-kilometre races.