Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins all-Triple Eight thriller
Supercars / Townsville II Race report

Townsville Supercars: Waters holds off van Gisbergen in finale

By:

Cam Waters held off Shane van Gisbergen in a nail-biting final race around the Reid Park circuit in Townsville.

Townsville Supercars: Waters holds off van Gisbergen in finale

The pair staged a see-sawing battle across the 39-lap journey, Waters leading the first few laps before van Gisbergen barged past at the last corner.

Van Gisbergen controlled the remainder of the first stint, which came to abrupt end when Macauley Jones clattered into wall at Turn 10 on Lap 17.

Triple Eight responded to the subsequent safety car by bringing van Gisbergen straight into the pits, while Tickford rolled the dice on Waters being able to get to the control line before the Safety Car.

The bold strategic move paid off, Waters able to promptly complete another lap, take his mandatory service and emerge with the lead.

Van Gisbergen dropped back to third behind Will Davison, who had stopped three laps before the Safety Car, but got back into second a few corners after the Lap 24 restart.

He then quickly latched onto the back of Waters to begin a wheel-to-wheel battle that basically didn't stop until the chequered flag.

While van Gisbergen looked the quicker of the two, Waters was brilliant in defence as he held off an unrelenting challenge.

It was until a couple of laps from home that van Gisbergen seemed to call off the challenge, Waters winning the race by eight-tenths.

"I don't really know what happened with the pitstop," said Waters. "But we had a pretty good race car, I was hanging on to Shane in that first stint. I came out in front of him and I was pushing as quick as I could. 

"I had a mega battle with him, it was really cool. It's awesome to get one on him. It's awesome racing Shane, he's so good at racing people but there's always a fair bit of respect there. We were side-by-side in Turn 2 and we were giving each other the shakas, having a bit of fun with it."

Van Gisbergen was equally enthused by he battle, despite not finding a way through.

"It was awesome fun," said the Kiwi. "What a great battle. He put it all in the right spots. Down the straights I was giving him the thumbs up. I really enjoyed it. 

"I would have loved to have won, I was a little b it unlucky with the safety car, but that's the way it goes."

Davison came home third, just 1.3s behind the lead pair, while Todd Hazelwood put in an impressive drive to score fourth place for Brad Jones Racing.

Anton De Pasquale finished fifth after making up a couple of spots shortly after the restart, followed by Jamie Whincup, James Courtney and Mark Winterbottom.

Shane van Gisbergen now leads the series by 276 points. 

Race results:

Cla # Driver Car Gap
1 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Ford Mustang GT
2 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Holden Commodore ZB 0.876
3 17 Australia Will Davison
Ford Mustang GT 1.357
4 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Holden Commodore ZB 6.653
5 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Ford Mustang GT 7.924
6 88 Australia Jamie Whincup
Holden Commodore ZB 12.300
7 44 Australia James Courtney
Ford Mustang GT 15.478
8 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Holden Commodore ZB 15.898
9 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
Holden Commodore ZB 17.877
10 8 Australia Nick Percat
Holden Commodore ZB 18.789
11 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Holden Commodore ZB 24.360
12 9 Australia Will Brown
Holden Commodore ZB 24.931
13 5 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Ford Mustang GT 25.654
14 99 Brodie Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 27.178
15 34 Australia Jake Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 27.615
16 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Ford Mustang GT 28.884
17 22 Australia Garry Jacobson
Holden Commodore ZB 29.631
18 20 Australia Scott Pye
Holden Commodore ZB 29.971
19 35 Australia Zane Goddard
Holden Commodore ZB 35.481
20 19 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
Holden Commodore ZB 36.259
21 4 Australia Jack Smith
Holden Commodore ZB 36.294
22 3 Australia Tim Slade
Ford Mustang GT 39.422
23 26 Australia David Reynolds
Ford Mustang GT
96 Australia Macauley Jones
Holden Commodore ZB
View full results
shares
comments
Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins all-Triple Eight thriller

Previous article

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins all-Triple Eight thriller
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes' F1 upgrade revealed ahead of British GP

2
Formula 1

The successes and warning signs from F1's first sprint race

11 h
3
NASCAR Cup

Harrison Burton steps up to Cup: "I’ve worked for this my whole life"

4
Formula 1

Russell hit with British GP F1 grid penalty for Sainz clash

9 h
5
Formula 1

British F1 GP sprint qualifying race: Start time, how to watch, channel

23 h
Latest news
Townsville Supercars: Waters holds off van Gisbergen in finale
SUPC

Townsville Supercars: Waters holds off van Gisbergen in finale

7m
Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins all-Triple Eight thriller
SUPC

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins all-Triple Eight thriller

3 h
Townsville Supercars: Whincup, Waters split Sunday poles
SUPC

Townsville Supercars: Whincup, Waters split Sunday poles

5 h
Queensland Raceway to host next Supercars round
SUPC

Queensland Raceway to host next Supercars round

9 h
Van Gisbergen, Kostecki react to Townsville penalties
SUPC

Van Gisbergen, Kostecki react to Townsville penalties

22 h
Latest videos
Supercars: De Pasquale beats Waters to pole at Townsville 00:33
Supercars
21 h

Supercars: De Pasquale beats Waters to pole at Townsville

NAPA Launch Napa Know How Motorsport Know How Academy 01:47
Supercars
Jul 16, 2021

NAPA Launch Napa Know How Motorsport Know How Academy

NAPA Auto Parts offers a new and free motorsport academy 03:10
Supercars
Jul 16, 2021

NAPA Auto Parts offers a new and free motorsport academy

Supercars stewards explain perceived inconsistency 01:12
Supercars
Jul 12, 2021

Supercars stewards explain perceived inconsistency

Supercars: Van Gisbergen runs down Whincup again 05:45
Supercars
Jul 11, 2021

Supercars: Van Gisbergen runs down Whincup again

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins all-Triple Eight thriller Townsville II
Supercars

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins all-Triple Eight thriller

Townsville Supercars: Whincup, Waters split Sunday poles Townsville II
Supercars

Townsville Supercars: Whincup, Waters split Sunday poles

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime
Supercars

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Trending Today

Mercedes' F1 upgrade revealed ahead of British GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes' F1 upgrade revealed ahead of British GP

The successes and warning signs from F1's first sprint race
Formula 1 Formula 1

The successes and warning signs from F1's first sprint race

Harrison Burton steps up to Cup: "I’ve worked for this my whole life"
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Harrison Burton steps up to Cup: "I’ve worked for this my whole life"

Russell hit with British GP F1 grid penalty for Sainz clash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell hit with British GP F1 grid penalty for Sainz clash

British F1 GP sprint qualifying race: Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

British F1 GP sprint qualifying race: Start time, how to watch, channel

Rovanpera “could not have been better” on WRC Rally Estonia
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Rovanpera “could not have been better” on WRC Rally Estonia

Townsville Supercars: Waters holds off van Gisbergen in finale
Supercars Supercars

Townsville Supercars: Waters holds off van Gisbergen in finale

Supercars TV presenter reflects on "kick in the guts"
Supercars Supercars

Supercars TV presenter reflects on "kick in the guts"

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Scott McLaughlin was quick to describe his third Supercars title as his best yet. But even though it didn't match the dramatic backstory of his 2018 triumph, there's a good reason for him wanting to control the narrative this time around.

Supercars
Oct 2, 2020
Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars Prime

Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars

The Bathurst Grand Final may provide Supercars its greatest spectacle yet – but there's a risk it will force the series to face a hard truth.

Supercars
Sep 4, 2020

Latest news

Townsville Supercars: Waters holds off van Gisbergen in finale
Supercars Supercars

Townsville Supercars: Waters holds off van Gisbergen in finale

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins all-Triple Eight thriller
Supercars Supercars

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins all-Triple Eight thriller

Townsville Supercars: Whincup, Waters split Sunday poles
Supercars Supercars

Townsville Supercars: Whincup, Waters split Sunday poles

Queensland Raceway to host next Supercars round
Supercars Supercars

Queensland Raceway to host next Supercars round

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.