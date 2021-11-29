G-Drive set for full-time WEC return and Daytona 24 Hours entry in 2022

The long-time sportscar entrant, which won the WEC LMP2 crown in 2015 with a Ligier run by OAK Racing, will field a single ORECA-Gibson 07 P2 prepared by the Anglo-Portuguese Algarve Pro Racing team in the six-race world championship.

G-Drive, which now races under the Russian Automobile Federation flag, will also contest the Daytona 24 Hours for the first time as part of its 2022 programme.

The WEC entry ensures that G-Drive will return to the Le Mans 24 Hours for a 10th consecutive season in LMP2 next year.

No drivers have been announced for the WEC assault, but Roman Rusinov, who has driven for G-Drive since 2013 alongside his role managing the Gazprom energy brand's sportscar programme, will not be part of the WEC line-up. It is understood that two of the three drivers for the car have been signed already.

Also unclear is whether G-Drive will continue its association with Russian limousine builder Aurus, whose badges its ORECAs have carried for the past three year seasons.

#26 G-Drive Racing Aurus 02 - Gibson: Roman Rusinov, Franco Colapinto, Nyck de Vries Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

A return to the WEC for G-Drive follows its concentration on the European Le Mans Series since 2018 and a run of three titles since it started its relationship with APR at the end of 2019.

It won the 2019/20 Asian Le Mans Series and repeated the feat in the short 2020 series, before going on to win the Pro/Am P2 subclass in the ELMS this year.

APR team boss Stuart Cox said: "We're delighted to be extending and expanding what has already been an incredibly successful partnership with G-Drive Racing.

"Together, we've sealed three titles on two continents since the start of our association in 2019, and as a result, it's time to step up to the world stage in the WEC."

APR will field two cars at Daytona, the opening round of the IMSA SportsCar Championship in January.

It is unclear at this stage whether one or both of them will be entered under the G-Drive banner.

The driving roster for the two cars at Daytona is known to be set and all the drivers have tried out an IMSA-spec car in Portugal over an extensive test programme spanning four days at Estoril and two at the Algarve circuit near Portimao.

APR is also known to be working on a programme separate from its G-Drive deal to field a second car in the WEC.

It will also continue in the ELMS, possibly in conjunction with G-Drive, which scored a hat-trick of outright titles in the series in 2016 to '18 with three different teams.