WEC
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
FP1 in
21 Hours
:
47 Minutes
:
40 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WEC / Breaking news

Glickenhaus: "It's a fact" we have chance to beat Toyota

shares
comments
Glickenhaus: "It's a fact" we have chance to beat Toyota
By:
Co-author: Sven Haidinger

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus insists its LM Hypercar programme is a “serious effort” and it is joining the FIA World Endurance Championship with a chance to beat Toyota.

Having expressed its intention of competing in the WEC as early as 2018, boutique American manufacturer Glickenhaus will finally make its debut in the category next year when LM Hypercar replaces LMP1 as the series’ new top class.

It will field a pair of SCG 007 cars developed by Podium Advanced Engineering, the Italian firm also in-charge of running its Nurburgring Endurance Series (VLN) programme. 

Pipo Motors, best known for designing World Rally Championship engines for Ford, Peugeot and Hyundai, has been brought on board to build a bespoke three-litre, twin-turbo V6 engine to power the SCG 007.

The marque aims to complete its first test with its new hypercar before the end of the year before its maiden race outing at the Sebring in March at the start of the condensed six-round 2021 WEC calendar.

Glickenhaus will compete against WEC stalwart ByKolles and triple Le Mans 24 Hours-winning Toyota team at the dawn of the new Hypercar era, with Peugeot also poised to join the category at some point in 2022.

James Glickenhaus, the managing director of the marque, says its entry into the WEC shouldn’t be taken lightly.

“Our Le Mans effort is a serious effort,” Glickenhaus told Motorsport.com. “It’s a two-car effort with a great engine from Pipo who have won the World Rally championship with their engines for 12 years. And people who are working on our car are from F1 and LMP1.

"Our car is going to be a very serious car. I’m not saying we will win, but it’s not a joke [that] we have a chance to beat Toyota, that is an absolute fact. I’m not saying we will, but we have a chance.”

Having revealed several renders of its new hypercar in February, Glickenhaus is yet to showcase the final version of the car that will compete in the WEC next year.

Glickenhaus said it wanted to design a car that was aesthetically appealing and took inspiration from the prototypes that race at Le Mans during the 1960s.

“This is important to us,” Glickenhaus said when asked about the appearance of the car. “The thing I love about racing in the 60s [at Le Mans] and at the Nurburgring is that the cars were beautiful. The Ford GTs, the Lolas, the Porsches, the Ferraris, they were beautiful cars. And that’s what we are trying to do. 

“We meet the maximum allowed aero on our LMH which is dynamic ratio. But I personally think our car looks a little prettier than other people who get to do the same aerodynamic ratio and that’s very important.”

Apart from the WEC, Glickenhaus has also shown interest in taking part in the DTM by supplying a modified version of its 004C car to customer teams.

Related video

Lynn to miss Bahrain WEC finale after positive COVID test

Previous article

Lynn to miss Bahrain WEC finale after positive COVID test
Load comments

About this article

Series WEC
Teams Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending Today

Porsche reveals special liveries for farewell IMSA race
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Porsche reveals special liveries for farewell IMSA race

Red Bull still not imposing team orders on Webber
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Rumor

Red Bull still not imposing team orders on Webber

Button: F1 needs Hamilton to have a more challenging teammate
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Button: F1 needs Hamilton to have a more challenging teammate

Latest news

Glickenhaus: "It's a fact" we have chance to beat Toyota
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Glickenhaus: "It's a fact" we have chance to beat Toyota

Lynn to miss Bahrain WEC finale after positive COVID test
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Lynn to miss Bahrain WEC finale after positive COVID test

Toyota satisfied with maiden test for Le Mans Hypercar
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Toyota satisfied with maiden test for Le Mans Hypercar

The 10 greatest LMP1 races ranked Prime
Endu Endurance / Special feature

The 10 greatest LMP1 races ranked

Trending

1
IMSA

Porsche reveals special liveries for farewell IMSA race

15h
2
Formula 1

Red Bull still not imposing team orders on Webber

3
Formula 1

Button: F1 needs Hamilton to have a more challenging teammate

2h

Latest news

Glickenhaus: "It's a fact" we have chance to beat Toyota
WEC

Glickenhaus: "It's a fact" we have chance to beat Toyota

Lynn to miss Bahrain WEC finale after positive COVID test
WEC

Lynn to miss Bahrain WEC finale after positive COVID test

Toyota satisfied with maiden test for Le Mans Hypercar
WEC

Toyota satisfied with maiden test for Le Mans Hypercar

The 10 greatest LMP1 races ranked
Endu

The 10 greatest LMP1 races ranked

Ferrari calls up Serra to race in Bahrain WEC finale
WEC

Ferrari calls up Serra to race in Bahrain WEC finale

Latest videos

World Sportscar: Silverstone 1983: Alan Jones in the Porsche 956 02:05
WEC
Nov 2, 2020

World Sportscar: Silverstone 1983: Alan Jones in the Porsche 956

World Sportscar: Kyalami 1983 - Derek Bell onboard 04:15
WEC
Oct 31, 2020

World Sportscar: Kyalami 1983 - Derek Bell onboard

FIA WEC: 8 Hours of Bahrain Trailer 01:00
WEC
Oct 20, 2020

FIA WEC: 8 Hours of Bahrain Trailer

Michael Schumacher first World Sportscar win - 1990 WSC Mexico 01:16
WEC
Oct 7, 2020

Michael Schumacher first World Sportscar win - 1990 WSC Mexico

Spa-Francorchamps: 1985 - Jochen Mass onboard 00:44
WEC
Sep 29, 2020

Spa-Francorchamps: 1985 - Jochen Mass onboard

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.