Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Bahrain WEC: Toyota and Ferrari clinch world titles Next / Toyota denies it lacked "strong competition" in WEC title battle
WEC / Bahrain News

Ferrari's Pier Guidi completed WEC finale using just fifth gear

Ferrari driver Alessandro Pier Guidi completed the final 90 minutes of Saturday’s Bahrain FIA World Endurance Championship finale in fifth gear to seal the GTE title with James Calado.

Gary Watkins
By:
Ferrari's Pier Guidi completed WEC finale using just fifth gear

Pier Guidi revealed after the race in which he and his teammate claimed their third WEC crown together with fifth position that he opted not to change gear in the closing stages in an attempt to nurse their AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evo to the chequered flag.

His decision to leave the GTE Pro class car in fifth gear was a response to rising transmission temperatures that followed the loss of fourth gear when Calado was driving with just over two of the eight hours to go.

“When I got back in the car, I tried to just skip fourth gear, so first, second and third and then with the clutch I got fifth and sixth,” said Pier Guidi.

“Then I realised that the temperature of the gearbox was going super high like this; it was right on limit.

“But on the straights when I was in fifth and sixth, I saw that the temperature was dropping a degree or two, so I thought, OK, I will use fifth for the whole lap.”

Pier Guidi revealed that his strategy brought the transmission temperatures under control after about 20 minutes as he lapped seven or eight seconds off the GTE Pro class pace.

The #51 Ferrari crew, who went into the Bahrain 8 Hours with an 11-point championship lead, needed to finish the race as the fifth highest-placed GTE car.

Had Pier Guidi dropped behind two GTE Am runners, Ferrari would have lost the drivers’ title to arch-rival Porsche.

The two factory Porsche 911 RSRs that could have beaten them to the crown finished third and fourth on a day that the German car wasn’t a contender.

#92 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR - 19 GTE-PRO: Michael Christensen, Kevin Estre

#92 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR - 19 GTE-PRO: Michael Christensen, Kevin Estre

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Calado was leading the class when he started to encounter gearbox problems and backed off before ceding the lead to teammate Antonio Fuoco in the #52 Ferrari in which he took GTE Pro victory with Miguel Molina.

The Briton started hearing what he described as “strange noises” after getting back in the car for his second double stint and quickly realised it was the transmission when the car was in fourth gear.

“I thought I’d back off a bit and let Antonio past,” Calado told Motorsport.com.

“As soon as I did that, there was an almighty bang and I suddenly had no fourth gear.

“Then it was a matter of trying to find a way to change gear, which involved going back to right-foot braking and the old heel and toe.”

Calado revealed that he had little confidence in the car making it to the finish when the problem struck.

“I was 95% sure we weren’t going to finish - I can’t describe the noise that was coming from the back of the car,” he said.

“I can’t imagine there is much left inside the gearbox, but lady luck was on our side this time.”

Pier Guidi and Calado won the title by three points from Kevin Estre and Michael Christensen after Porsche switched the positions of the #91 and #92 cars on the final lap.

Estre and Christensen were the highest-place Porsche crew heading into the Bahrain 8 Hours, but trailed teammates Gianmaria Bruni and Richard Lietz for most of the race.

Ferrari also sealed the GTE Pro manufacturers' title, taking the crown by 12 points after starting the race equal with Porsche.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Bahrain WEC: Toyota and Ferrari clinch world titles
Previous article

Bahrain WEC: Toyota and Ferrari clinch world titles
Next article

Toyota denies it lacked "strong competition" in WEC title battle

Toyota denies it lacked "strong competition" in WEC title battle
Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
Ye joins JOTA Porsche LMDh squad for 2023 WEC season
WEC

Ye joins JOTA Porsche LMDh squad for 2023 WEC season

Bahrain WEC: Toyota on pole for title decider, Alpine only fifth Bahrain
Video Inside
WEC

Bahrain WEC: Toyota on pole for title decider, Alpine only fifth

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return Prime
General

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

James Calado More from
James Calado
Risi announces Petit Le Mans entry, Calado returns Road Atlanta
IMSA

Risi announces Petit Le Mans entry, Calado returns

Ferrari WEC GT drivers prepare for Hypercar era with LMP2 test
WEC

Ferrari WEC GT drivers prepare for Hypercar era with LMP2 test

Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 40-31 Prime
General

Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 40-31

Latest news

Porsche frustrated by double FCY blow in WEC title decider
WEC WEC

Porsche frustrated by double FCY blow in WEC title decider

Michael Christensen admits luck wasn’t on Porsche’s side after twice losing ground to title rival Ferrari during full-course yellow periods in the Bahrain World Endurance Championship decider.

Mercedes expects "very hardcore" Red Bull battle if track is warmer
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes expects "very hardcore" Red Bull battle if track is warmer

Mercedes expects Formula 1 rival Red Bull to be a lot closer in today's Brazilian GP after the German squad dominated Saturday's sprint event.

Magnussen "forgot" to enjoy leading Brazil F1 sprint
Formula 1 Formula 1

Magnussen "forgot" to enjoy leading Brazil F1 sprint

Kevin Magnussen has said he was so busy looking after his tyres that he "forgot" to enjoy leading the early laps of Saturday's Formula 1 sprint race in Brazil.

WEC Bahrain: Lopez sets benchmark in rookie test
WEC WEC

WEC Bahrain: Lopez sets benchmark in rookie test

Jose Maria Lopez set the pace for Toyota as a number of newcomers tested Hypercar machinery in the FIA World Endurance Championship rookie test in Bahrain.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Prime

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, are arguably the greatest sportscars of all time.

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Prime

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return Prime

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

The Peugeot 9X8 will make its FIA World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend. The French manufacturer has gone radical and will be hoping it doesn’t need to overhaul its contender, as it did with its first Le Mans challenger…

WEC
Jul 8, 2022
How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans Prime

How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future Prime

How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the FIA World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Prime

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Motorsport.com hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory Prime

The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory

Peugeot went radical with the initial plan for its Le Mans Hypercar project, and then stuck to its guns. Here’s how things are shaping up a few weeks before the debut of the 9X8 in next month's Monza World Endurance Championship round

WEC
Jun 1, 2022
How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa Prime

How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa

After a chastening opening to the season at Sebring that ended in an enormous accident, Toyota's #7 crew got their World Endurance Championship underway with victory at a treacherously slippery Spa to make up for its sister car's Sebring defeat to Alpine, as Glickenhaus's promising qualifying turned to disaster in the race

WEC
May 9, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.