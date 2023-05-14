Subscribe
Previous / Solberg loses WRC2 lead after penalty for performing “doughnuts" Next / WRC Portugal: Rovanpera kickstarts title defence with dominant win
WRC / Rally Portugal Leg report

WRC Portugal: Rovanpera maintains lead, Neuville loses podium

Kalle Rovanpera edged closer to a first World Rally Championship win of the season after maintaining his Rally Portugal lead on Sunday morning, while Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville hit trouble.

Tom Howard
By:

The Toyota driver will head into the event's final stage with a 47.8s lead over Hyundai’s Dani Sordo.

Hyundai’s Esapekka Lappi inherited third (+1m17.8s) from team-mate Neuville, who dropped to fifth (+6m35.0s) after nursing a severely underpowered i20 N through the morning loop. M-Sport’s Ott Tanak climbed to a lonely fourth (+2m03.4s) virtue of Neuville’s dramas. 

The morning started in a disastrous fashion for Neuville courtesy of a suspected turbo issue that significantly reduced the power of his i20 N. Smoke was seen coming from Neuville’s car at Saturday night’s media zone although it is unclear if the two circumstances are connected.

However, the problem effectively ended his podium hopes and the potential for Hyundai to deploy team orders to elevate Neuville ahead of team-mate Sordo into second overall.

As a result, Neuville lost 1m26.4s on stage 16 (Paredes 11.05km) demoting him from third to fifth overall. "It's over. It's something similar to yesterday evening... we have to find out,” said a frustrated Neuville.

Toyota’s Takamoto Katsuta, who retired on Friday, won the stage to claim his first fastest time of the event, beating rally leader and team-mate Rovanpera by 1.8s, with the Finn electing for a measured approach to protect his lead.

"It seems that we were still too fast,” said Rovanpera. “I don't know how slow we should drive because it feels so slow. We were just saving the tyres.”

Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Kalle Rovanperä, Jonne Halttunen, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Sordo came through the test with the third quickest time, 7.7s faster than Lappi, who inherited third overall due to Neuville’s problems, while electing to save his tyres in the stage. 

Although, Tanak climbed to fourth overall, the Estonian’s Puma was without hybrid power. "The hybrid didn't like the short night - it seems like this car is not waking up today,” said Tanak.

Rovanpera further extended his rally lead by winning stage 17, the first run through the iconic Fafe test which will host the final Power Stage. The Finn pipped Lappi by 0.2s while Tanak, still struggling without hybrid, was a further two tenths back.

Neuville attempted to repair the problem with his i20 N on the road section prior to the test but was unable to find a fix and lost another 1m32.9s but remained in fifth overall. He lost another 2m50.2s across the final test of the morning.

Tanak took the honours in stage 18 (Cabeceiras de Basto 22.01km) with a 9.7s margin over Sordo, who took a chunk out of Rovanpera’s lead given the latter adopted a careful approach ahead of the Power Stage.

In WRC2, Gus Greensmith led the class although a power steering issue brought Oliver Solberg back into play after the Swede lost the lead overnight to a one-minute penalty for performing illegal doughnuts in Saturday night's super special. Solberg closed a 24.6s gap to 8.7s ahead of the final stage this afternoon. 

Read Also:
shares
comments

Solberg loses WRC2 lead after penalty for performing “doughnuts"

WRC Portugal: Rovanpera kickstarts title defence with dominant win
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
WRC drivers question “harsh” Solberg doughnut penalty

WRC drivers question “harsh” Solberg doughnut penalty

WRC
Rally Portugal

WRC drivers question “harsh” Solberg doughnut penalty WRC drivers question “harsh” Solberg doughnut penalty

Rovanpera relieved to end WRC victory drought after “hard time”

Rovanpera relieved to end WRC victory drought after “hard time”

WRC
Rally Portugal

Rovanpera relieved to end WRC victory drought after “hard time” Rovanpera relieved to end WRC victory drought after “hard time”

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Croatia

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

Latest news

WRC drivers question “harsh” Solberg doughnut penalty

WRC drivers question “harsh” Solberg doughnut penalty

WRC WRC
Rally Portugal

WRC drivers question “harsh” Solberg doughnut penalty WRC drivers question “harsh” Solberg doughnut penalty

Valentino Rossi takes first podium in GT World Challenge Europe at Brands Hatch

Valentino Rossi takes first podium in GT World Challenge Europe at Brands Hatch

WCES GT World Challenge Europe Sprint
Brands Hatch

Valentino Rossi takes first podium in GT World Challenge Europe at Brands Hatch Valentino Rossi takes first podium in GT World Challenge Europe at Brands Hatch

Marquez would rather crash fighting for MotoGP podium than "finish in 10th"

Marquez would rather crash fighting for MotoGP podium than "finish in 10th"

MGP MotoGP
French GP

Marquez would rather crash fighting for MotoGP podium than "finish in 10th" Marquez would rather crash fighting for MotoGP podium than "finish in 10th"

Bagnaia “not angry” with Vinales after Le Mans MotoGP clash

Bagnaia “not angry” with Vinales after Le Mans MotoGP clash

MGP MotoGP
French GP

Bagnaia “not angry” with Vinales after Le Mans MotoGP clash Bagnaia “not angry” with Vinales after Le Mans MotoGP clash

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Croatia
Tom Howard

How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough How Evans ended his WRC drought in sombre Croatia breakthrough

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Mexico
Tom Howard

The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos The Mexico maestro keeps cool among the WRC chaos

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Sweden
Tom Howard

How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland How the WRC title fight ignited in Sweden's winter wonderland

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Tom Howard

Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival Why Monte Carlo success could spark another past master’s WRC revival

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally Monte Carlo
Tom Howard

How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master How fired-up Ogier became the WRC's ultimate Monte master

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

Prime
Prime
WRC
Tom Howard

How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling How Lancia pulled off its famous Monte Carlo giantkilling

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

Prime
Prime
WRC
Tom Howard

Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion Why M-Sport has pinned all its efforts on a WRC reunion

The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown

The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown

Prime
Prime
WRC
Tom Howard

The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown The contenders seeking to take Rovanpera's WRC crown

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe