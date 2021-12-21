Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / Rea tops post-season Jerez WSBK test for Kawasaki
World Superbike News

Honda betting on young riders "the correct way" - Lecuona

By:

Ex-MotoGP rider Iker Lecuona says Honda’s decision to sign two young rookies for its 2022 factory World Superbike squad is “the correct way”.

Honda betting on young riders "the correct way" - Lecuona

Lecuona lost his MotoGP ride to Moto2 runner-up Raul Fernandez, who steps up from the intermediate class with KTM and Tech 3 alongside 2021 Moto2 title winner Remy Gardner.

Honda has completely revamped its 2022 WSBK line-up, bringing in Lecuona alongside former Moto2 rider Xavi Vierge to replace Ducati-bound Alvaro Bautista and Leon Haslam.

Speaking exclusively to Motorsport.com’s sister site Autosport, Lecuona believes he can bring “a new vision” to the Honda WSBK project and thinks HRC was correct to take on two new young riders.

“I’m really happy. I think I can give a new vision to the project,” Lecuona said. “Honda has taken two young riders, Vierge and me.

“In my case I have two years experience in MotoGP, on a big bike, I went fast. So, jumping to a new bike, like a bike that is developing, the frame, the brakes, stuff like that, I think Honda chose the correct way. To take young riders gives the energy.

"Finally, I’m very happy, first because it’s a factory and a new project. And I push, for sure I work very hard to stay in front.

“Both riders in the team are young and want to develop the bike fast and win races. I think for Honda it’s really good.”

 

Lecuona’s ousting from his Tech 3 KTM seat came after he completed just 29 grands prix in his COVID-affected two seasons in MotoGP.

Read Also:

At just 21, and having shown flashes of genuine speed aboard the KTM, a return to MotoGP can’t be wholly ruled out for Lecuona.

However, he admits currently it’s not something he is considering and is focusing fully on his WSBK role with Honda now.

“It’s difficult to say. For sure I’m very young. Now the guys coming to MotoGP [in 2022], two are more older than me and the other ones like me but with two years less experience,” he added.

“So, I never say no, but if I’m honest I don’t think to go back.

“If I sign in this case for the official Honda team in World Superbikes it’s because for my mind I need to do a change, to change a little bit the objective, the goals during the year, to take the new challenge. Take a lot of energy, take my energy to improve and to put in a new project.”

Lecuona and Vierge both got their first taste of Honda's CBR1000RR-R during last week's Jerez post-season test, but Lecuona was forced to sit out the final day of running after fracturing his finger.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Rea tops post-season Jerez WSBK test for Kawasaki
Previous article

Rea tops post-season Jerez WSBK test for Kawasaki
Load comments
More from
Lewis Duncan
Stoner wants MotoGP bikes to be harder to ride
Video Inside
MotoGP

Stoner wants MotoGP bikes to be harder to ride

Vinales “still dealing with his inner demons”, says Yamaha MotoGP boss
Video Inside
MotoGP

Vinales “still dealing with his inner demons”, says Yamaha MotoGP boss

How Quartararo cast aside prior doubts to become MotoGP's new king Prime
MotoGP

How Quartararo cast aside prior doubts to become MotoGP's new king

Iker Lecuona More from
Iker Lecuona
Lecuona’s MotoGP farewell “difficult to manage” after pre-race tears Valencia GP
MotoGP

Lecuona’s MotoGP farewell “difficult to manage” after pre-race tears

Valencia MotoGP: KTM's Lecuona tops wet first practice Valencia GP
Video Inside
MotoGP

Valencia MotoGP: KTM's Lecuona tops wet first practice

Oliveira escapes injury after Lecuona crash in Algarve MotoGP Algarve GP
Video Inside
MotoGP

Oliveira escapes injury after Lecuona crash in Algarve MotoGP

Honda World Superbike Team More from
Honda World Superbike Team
Honda announces Lecuona, Vierge for 2022 WSBK season
Video Inside
World Superbike

Honda announces Lecuona, Vierge for 2022 WSBK season

Bautista: Honda progress, not beating BMW, the priority
World Superbike

Bautista: Honda progress, not beating BMW, the priority

Baz loses Portimao podium for causing Bautista crash Algarve
Video Inside
World Superbike

Baz loses Portimao podium for causing Bautista crash

Latest news

Honda betting on young riders "the correct way" - Lecuona
World Superbike World Superbike

Honda betting on young riders "the correct way" - Lecuona

Rea tops post-season Jerez WSBK test for Kawasaki
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Rea tops post-season Jerez WSBK test for Kawasaki

Ranking the Top 10 riders of the 2021 World Superbike season
World Superbike World Superbike

Ranking the Top 10 riders of the 2021 World Superbike season

Standout WSBK rookie Bassani stays at Motocorsa Ducati
World Superbike World Superbike

Standout WSBK rookie Bassani stays at Motocorsa Ducati

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.