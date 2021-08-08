Tickets Subscribe
Most WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins again in Superpole race
World Superbike / Autodrom Most Race report

Most WSBK: Redding dominates, denies Razgatlioglu clean sweep

By:
News Editor

Ducati rider Scott Redding scored a dominant victory in the final World Superbike race of the weekend at Most to deny Toprak Razgatlioglu a clean sweep of wins at the Czech track.

Most WSBK: Redding dominates, denies Razgatlioglu clean sweep

Fresh from winning the Superpole race earlier in the day, poleman Razgatlioglu once again made the best start and led the opening two laps ahead of Yamaha teammate Andrea Locatelli and Redding.

But Redding, who opted for the supersoft compound SCX Pirelli rear tyre, was soon on the move, picking off Locatelli at the sweeping Turn 20 right-hander on the third lap of 22.

The ex-MotoGP rider was then all over the back of Razgatlioglu and made the move at his customary passing place of Turn 1 at the start of the fifth lap to grab the lead.

From there, Redding was never seriously threatened again, as he opened up a one-second lead by the end of the 10th lap.

He finally crossed the line 3.5s ahead of Razgatlioglu to score his first WSBK win since May's Estoril round and his third of the season.

Championship leader Jonathan Rea ran fourth for the first part of the race behind Locatelli and needed nine laps to clear the Italian rookie, by which time the leading pair were well ahead.

In the end the Kawasaki rider trailed home a massive 12s down on Redding, with his championship advantage over Razgatlioglu cut to just three points approaching the halfway point of the season.

Locatelli extended his streak of top-five finishes in fourth place, while Michael Ruben Rinaldi on the second factory Ducati passed Alex Lowes' Kawasaki at the start of the final lap to grab fifth.

Michael van der Mark climbed 10 spots from his grid position to lead the BMW contingent in seventh, ahead of the GRT Yamaha of Garrett Gerloff and the second BMW of Tom Sykes.

Alvaro Bautista passed Honda teammate Leon Haslam to claim the final position inside the top 10.

Chaz Davies completed a weekend to forget aboard the Go Eleven Ducati in 12th place, although a first-corner crash for Axel Bassani at least meant the Welshman was the best of the satellite Panigale V4 R riders at the finish ahead of Barni Racing's Tito Rabat.

Race results:

Cla # Rider Bike Laps Gap
1 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding
Ducati 22
2 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu
Yamaha 22 3.587
3 1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea
Kawasaki 22 12.460
4 55 Italy Andrea Locatelli
Yamaha 22 15.206
5 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi
Ducati 22 19.479
6 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes
Kawasaki 22 19.901
7 60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark
BMW 22 20.034
8 31 United States Garrett Gerloff
Yamaha 22 20.250
9 66 United Kingdom Tom Sykes
BMW 22 24.043
10 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista
Honda 22 25.257
11 91 United Kingdom Leon Haslam
Honda 22 29.203
12 7 United Kingdom Chaz Davies
Ducati 22 38.396
13 53 Spain Tito Rabat
Ducati 22 41.674
14 3 Japan Kohta Nozane
Yamaha 22 45.843
15 23 France Christophe Ponsson
Yamaha 22 54.144
16 94 Germany Jonas Folger
BMW 22 54.354
17 32 Spain Isaac Viñales
Kawasaki 22
18 98 Czech Republic Karel Hanika
Yamaha 22
19 17 Germany Marvin Fritz
Yamaha 22
20 84 Belgium Loris Cresson
Kawasaki 22
21 14 United States Jayson Uribe
Kawasaki 21
47 Italy Axel Bassani
Ducati 0
52 Italy Alessandro Del Bianco
Honda 0
Most WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins again in Superpole race

Most WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins again in Superpole race
