Previous
World Superbike / Barcelona / Race report

Barcelona WSBK: Rea eases to Barcelona Race 1 win

shares
comments
Barcelona WSBK: Rea eases to Barcelona Race 1 win
By:

Jonathan Rea extended his World Superbike points advantage with a lights-to-flag victory in the championship's inaugural race at Barcelona.

From pole, Kawasaki rider Rea held the lead at the start and proceeded to ease away over the course of the 20-lap contest, beating his nearest title rival Scott Redding by 2.625s.

It means the five-time champion now has 42 points in hand over Ducati man Redding with eight races left in the coronavirus-disrupted 2020 season.

While Rea made good his escape at the head of the field, Redding made a strong start from seventh on the grid to run second on the opening lap, but had to battle the satellite Go Eleven Ducati of Michael Ruben Rinaldi for the first half of the race.

Rinaldi, who took his first WSBK win at Aragon earlier this month, retook second on the second lap but lost out to Redding heading into Turn 1 on the eighth lap.

The Italian rider then proceeded to drop down the field in the closing laps, opening the door for Chaz Davies to bag the final podium spot on the second works Ducati.

Up from 11th on the grid, Davies managed to make steady progress up the field and picked off Rinaldi for the final podium spot with four laps to go.

Michael van der Mark was fourth on the best of the Yamahas, having delayed both himself and his teammate Toprak Razgatlioglu with an aggressive move at the start.

Razgatlioglu could do no better than sixth in the end, also dropping behind the Honda of Alvaro Bautista, while Rinaldi came home seventh.

Completing the top 10 were GRT Yamaha rookie Garrett Gerloff, Alex Lowes on the second works Kawasaki and Leon Haslam's Honda.

WSBK debutant Jonas Folger ran in the top 10 at one stage but eventually had to settle for 12th behind the sole BMW to make the finish, Eugene Laverty.

Tom Sykes was the race's sole non-finisher on the other BMW.

Race results:

Cla # Rider Bike Laps Time
1 1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea
Kawasaki 20 34'34.245
2 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding
Ducati 20 34'36.870
3 7 United Kingdom Chaz Davies
Ducati 20 34'38.704
4 60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark
Yamaha 20 34'40.323
5 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista
Honda 20 34'41.234
6 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu
Yamaha 20 34'43.015
7 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi
Ducati 20 34'45.921
8 31 United States Garrett Gerloff
Yamaha 20 34'49.884
9 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes
Kawasaki 20 34'52.373
10 91 United Kingdom Leon Haslam
Honda 20 34'56.589
11 50 Ireland Eugene Laverty
BMW 20 34'56.705
12 94 Germany Jonas Folger
Yamaha 20 34'57.179
13 12 Spain Xavi Fores
Kawasaki 20 34'59.673
14 76 France Loris Baz
Yamaha 20 35'00.328
15 64 Italy Federico Caricasulo
Yamaha 20 35'06.125
16 97 Italy Samuele Cavalieri
Ducati 20 35'11.606
17 87 Italy Lorenzo Zanetti
Ducati 20 35'14.913
18 20 France Sylvain Barrier
Ducati 20 35'22.246
19 13 Japan Takumi Takahashi
Honda 20 35'30.038
20 53 Valentin Debise
Kawasaki 20 35'36.776
66 United Kingdom Tom Sykes
BMW 6 14 Laps
View full results
