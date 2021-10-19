Redding had claimed his first pole position of the season at the San Juan circuit earlier in the weekend, but fell to the bottom of the pack after falling off his Ducati at the start with a technical problem.

Although the British rider mounted a strong recovery to finish inside the points in ninth, the result effectively ended his chances of beating Toprak Razgatlioglu and Jonathan Rea to a first title in WSBK.

Redding said the incident in Race 1 gave him extra motivation going into Sunday and, after missing out on victory in the Superpole race by 0.046s, he claimed a convincing win in the final race on Sunday.

"That was what was needed," Redding said of his seventh win of the season. "I was ready for it on Sunday. I was hungry. I was not so much visualising, it was just getting pumped, getting ready for war and take it to them.

"That's where it started in the morning warm-up. I went out and I just wanted it bad today. I was a bit upset after what happened on Saturday because I believed I could finish on the podium.

"So from the first lap of the warm-up it was hammer down. I knew I had the pace and I went to superpole race and I was like, 'everything you have for 10 laps, just go, just go, just go'.

"I had the pace and the longer race I know I'm stronger. I just knew I was stronger for the whole 20 laps."

"I was on the edge all weekend. I was like second, second, second. I said to [my girlfriend] Jacey [Hayden] that I need to f**ing win this race, I don't want to be second. so I just had that mentality for the last race and all heart to the end."

Redding, Razgatlioglu and Rea were involved in a thrilling scrap for victory on Sunday, before the Ducati rider upped his pace in the middle part of the race, making the decisive move for the lead on lap 11 of 21.

Once out in front, Redding was able to pull a gap of over three seconds with a series of fastest laps, before taking the chequered flag with a reduced margin of 2.4s.

Redding said he felt 'dangerously quick' on the Ducati, such was his pace once he had broken away from the chasing pack led by Rea and Razgatlioglu.

"I just showed that aggressive side that I try not to show because I don't want to have too much contact because I respect but we try to race in a respectable way," he said.

"I was hard, if there is a gap I'm coming for it and I do have that side to me, and if that's what it is going to take, that's what it is going to take.

"I got my rhythm and I was just like, 'hammer down, just go, go, go'. And I knew once I had two laps under my belt, it was done, it was a done deal.

"I wasn't overpushing, little mistake but riding conservative, but the laptime was there and that's when I felt dangerous with the bike because I'm reserved but I'm fast.

"So when I saw the gap go down with a mistake I retaliated with a faster lap so I knew where I was, and it was unbelievable to win here."