World Superbike results: Bautista completes Assen victory sweep
Alvaro Bautistia got a perfect score in the Assen round of the World Superbike Championship after winning both the Superpole contest and the full-distance race on Sunday.
The Superpole race featured a straight fight between Bautista and Kawasaki's Jonathan Rea, with the Ducati rider again emerging ahead in a repeat of Saturday's result.
Yamaha's Toprak Razgatlioglu joined the battle for victory in the final race of the weekend, only for Rea to crash out on lap 6 and turn it into a two-horse race again. Despite Razgatlioglu's best efforts, Bautista was simply too quick to be beaten and he went on to claim Ducati's 400th win in WSBK.
BMW's Michael van der Mark was diagonsed with a left femur fracture after suffering a painful highside crash on the second lap of the race.
Race 2 results:
|Cla
|#
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|1
|
Alvaro Bautista
|Ducati
|2
|54
|
Toprak Razgatlioglu
|Yamaha
|3.915
|3
|55
|
Andrea Locatelli
|Yamaha
|7.416
|4
|47
|
Axel Bassani
|Ducati
|9.265
|5
|77
|
Dominique Aegerter
|Yamaha
|9.445
|6
|87
|
Remy Gardner
|Yamaha
|12.279
|7
|45
|
Scott Redding
|BMW
|13.457
|8
|9
|
Danilo Petrucci
|Ducati
|13.532
|9
|22
|
Alex Lowes
|Kawasaki
|16.890
|10
|21
|
Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|Ducati
|20.304
|11
|5
|
Philipp Oettli
|Ducati
|21.645
|12
|31
|
Garrett Gerloff
|BMW
|22.038
|13
|34
|
Lorenzo Baldassarri
|Yamaha
|37.985
|14
|35
|
Hafizh Syahrin
|Honda
|42.954
|15
|66
|
Tom Sykes
|Kawasaki
|44.662
|16
|52
|
Oliver Konig
|Kawasaki
|54.512
|17
|51
|
Eric Granado
|Honda
|55.140
|18
|32
|
Isaac Viñales
|Kawasaki
|19
|16
|
Gabriele Ruiu
|BMW
|7
|
Iker Lecuona
|Honda
|76
|
Loris Baz
|BMW
|65
|
Jonathan Rea
|Kawasaki
|97
|
Xavi Vierge
|Honda
|60
|
Michael van der Mark
|BMW
|28
|
Bradley Ray
|Yamaha
|View full results
Superpole race results:
|Cla
|#
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|1
|
Alvaro Bautista
|Ducati
|2
|65
|
Jonathan Rea
|Kawasaki
|0.916
|3
|54
|
Toprak Razgatlioglu
|Yamaha
|1.757
|4
|22
|
Alex Lowes
|Kawasaki
|3.126
|5
|55
|
Andrea Locatelli
|Yamaha
|6.067
|6
|47
|
Axel Bassani
|Ducati
|6.781
|7
|77
|
Dominique Aegerter
|Yamaha
|7.054
|8
|45
|
Scott Redding
|BMW
|7.125
|9
|97
|
Xavi Vierge
|Honda
|8.568
|10
|60
|
Michael van der Mark
|BMW
|10.344
|11
|7
|
Iker Lecuona
|Honda
|10.546
|12
|87
|
Remy Gardner
|Yamaha
|11.246
|13
|21
|
Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|Ducati
|11.807
|14
|5
|
Philipp Oettli
|Ducati
|12.037
|15
|9
|
Danilo Petrucci
|Ducati
|12.825
|16
|28
|
Bradley Ray
|Yamaha
|13.079
|17
|31
|
Garrett Gerloff
|BMW
|13.549
|18
|35
|
Hafizh Syahrin
|Honda
|20.193
|19
|66
|
Tom Sykes
|Kawasaki
|21.340
|20
|34
|
Lorenzo Baldassarri
|Yamaha
|24.463
|21
|51
|
Eric Granado
|Honda
|25.353
|22
|16
|
Gabriele Ruiu
|BMW
|25.706
|23
|52
|
Oliver Konig
|Kawasaki
|27.243
|32
|
Isaac Viñales
|Kawasaki
|76
|
Loris Baz
|BMW
|View full results
