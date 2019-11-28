Top events
Correa explains severity of injuries, circumstances of Spa crash
FIA F2 / Breaking news

Correa explains severity of injuries, circumstances of Spa crash

Injured Formula 2 racer Juan Manuel Correa has given his first in-depth interview to an Argentinian radio station about the crash at Spa-Francorchamps in August in which Anthoine Hubert was killed, and the severity of the injuries that he is now determined to overcome.

Lundgaard to make F2 debut in Abu Dhabi with Trident
FIA F2 / Breaking news

Lundgaard to make F2 debut in Abu Dhabi with Trident

Renault junior driver Christian Lundgaard will replace Ralph Boschung at Trident for the Formula 2 finale in Abu Dhabi, graduating from his ART Grand Prix FIA F3 seat.
Ed Carpenter Racing signs VeeKay for 2020 IndyCar season
Video Inside
IndyCar / Breaking news

Ed Carpenter Racing signs VeeKay for 2020 IndyCar season

Indy Lights runner-up Rinus VeeKay has been confirmed as driver of the #21 Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet for the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series season.

Carpenter ends Hulkenberg IndyCar speculation
IndyCar / Breaking news

Carpenter ends Hulkenberg IndyCar speculation

Renault F1 driver Nico Hulkenberg, who is almost certain to lose his place on the Formula 1 grid in 2020, will not be joining Ed Carpenter Racing next year, despite speculation continuing to mount as recently as last weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix.

IndyCar begins analysis of 2022 hybrid supplier bids
IndyCar / Breaking news

IndyCar begins analysis of 2022 hybrid supplier bids

IndyCar has started the process of analyzing 10 submissions from potential hybrid unit suppliers, as it lays the groundwork for the next-gen engines which are to be introduced in 2022.

The Top 10 Super GT/Super Formula drivers of 2019
Super GT / Opinion

The Top 10 Super GT/Super Formula drivers of 2019

For the first time, Motorsport.com ranks the outstanding drivers of the 2019 season in both Super Formula and SUPER GT.
The Bend S5000: Martin wins after de Pasquale penalty
Other open wheel / Race report

The Bend S5000: Martin wins after de Pasquale penalty

John Martin was declared winner of the second-ever S5000 round at The Bend after on-the-road victor Anton de Pasquale was hit with a time penalty for causing a collision.

The Bend S5000: Randle charges to win in first heat
Other open wheel / Breaking news

The Bend S5000: Randle charges to win in first heat

Thomas Randle annihilated the field in the first S5000 qualifying heat on Saturday, as Supercars star Anton De Pasquale finished second on debut.

Pigot loses his ride with Ed Carpenter Racing
IndyCar / Breaking news

Pigot loses his ride with Ed Carpenter Racing

Spencer Pigot has been let go by Ed Carpenter Racing after three-and-a-half seasons with the team, and without personal sponsors he faces a struggle to find any full-time ride in the NTT IndyCar Series.

Ganassi honored with exhibition at Petersen Automotive Museum
IndyCar / Breaking news

Ganassi honored with exhibition at Petersen Automotive Museum

"Chip Ganassi Racing: Fast Tracks to Success, 30th Anniversary Tribute" will open at Los Angeles' Petersen Automotive Museum in December, honoring the modern-day legend's IndyCar, IMSA and NASCAR triumphs.

Details of new 'Bathurst International' event revealed
TCR / Breaking news

Details of new ‘Bathurst International’ event revealed

Details of the brand new Mount Panorama event have been revealed, including the name, likely date and the format of the TCR enduro race.

Peroni to auction helmet that saved him in horror crash
FIA F3 / Breaking news

Peroni to auction helmet that saved him in horror crash

Alex Peroni will auction the helmet he wore in his terrifying Formula 3 crash during the Italian Grand Prix weekend to raise funds for his career.

Randle to make S5000 debut at The Bend
Other open wheel / Breaking news

Randle to make S5000 debut at The Bend

Aussie up-and-comer Thomas Randle will make his S5000 debut at The Bend this weekend, it has been announced.

Promoted: The first 100 laps of Arrow McLaren SP's bold new era
IndyCar / Special feature

Promoted: The first 100 laps of Arrow McLaren SP’s bold new era

Patricio O'Ward, the 2018 Indy Lights champion, turned his first laps in an Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet IndyCar this week. Circumstances weren't ideal but driver, race engineer and managing director are already excited about their collective prospects, reports David Malsher.

McRae's nephew to race open-wheelers in 2020
Other open wheel / Breaking news

McRae's nephew to race open-wheelers in 2020

Max McRae, nephew of the late Colin McRae, will make his car racing debut in the West Australian Formula 1000 series next year.

Winslow joins S5000 field at The Bend
Other open wheel / Breaking news

Winslow joins S5000 field at The Bend

British sportscar ace James Winslow will make his S5000 debut at The Bend this weekend.

Legendary Indy engine builder, Sonny Meyer, dies aged 89
IndyCar / Breaking news

Legendary Indy engine builder, Sonny Meyer, dies aged 89

Louis "Sonny" Meyer Jr., one of the most accomplished and successful engine builders in Indianapolis 500 history, died Saturday, Nov. 9 in Crawfordsville, IN.

Meyer Shank goes full-time for 2020 with Andretti alliance
IndyCar / Breaking news

Meyer Shank goes full-time for 2020 with Andretti alliance

Meyer Shank Racing and driver Jack Harvey will be full-time NTT IndyCar Series entrants in 2020, and the Ohio-based team has formed a technical partnership with Andretti Autosport.

Michael Olinger, former IndyCar medical director, dies aged 69
IndyCar / Breaking news

Michael Olinger, former IndyCar medical director, dies aged 69

Michael Olinger, M.D., who served as IndyCar's medical director from 2006 to 2018, died November 7.

Why Roger Penske will transform IndyCar and Indianapolis Speedway
IndyCar / Opinion

Why Roger Penske will transform IndyCar and Indianapolis Speedway

By acquiring Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the IndyCar Series, Roger Penske has landed his greatest deal, and now faces one of his toughest jobs. But there is no better man to provide the adrenaline shot needed by U.S. open-wheel racing, writes David Malsher.

Mark Miles to remain key IndyCar figure after Penske takeover
IndyCar / Breaking news

Mark Miles to remain key IndyCar figure after Penske takeover

Mark Miles, CEO of Hulman & Co., will continue to play a key role in the future of IndyCar, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IMS Productions once Penske Entertainment completes its purchase of these assets.

Bourdais impressed by "remarkable" IndyCar aeroscreen
IndyCar / Breaking news

Bourdais impressed by “remarkable” IndyCar aeroscreen

IndyCar wrapped up its own trial runs of the aeroscreen with a simulated street course test at Sebring Raceway today, and Sebastien Bourdais says he was left deeply impressed by the quality of the work.

O'Ward thrilled by IndyCar return, fairly happy with aeroscreen
IndyCar / Breaking news

O’Ward thrilled by IndyCar return, fairly happy with aeroscreen

Patricio O'Ward had his first IndyCar test since departing the series in June, turning around 100 laps at Sebring Raceway in the Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet, but said getting airflow toward the helmet with the aeroscreen in place is something that still needs to be addressed.

Penske foresees no conflict of interest as IndyCar, IMS owner
IndyCar / Breaking news

Penske foresees no conflict of interest as IndyCar, IMS owner

Roger Penske hopes that his "credibility" will help avoid being accused of a conflict of interest now that his Corporation is buying Hulman & Company, which owns Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the NTT IndyCar Series and IMS Productions.

