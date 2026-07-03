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Marcus Ericsson will remain with Andretti for 2027 IndyCar season

IndyCar
Indy IndyCar
Portland
Marcus Ericsson will remain with Andretti for 2027 IndyCar season

How to watch IndyCar 2026 at Portland: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

IndyCar
Indy IndyCar
Portland
How to watch IndyCar 2026 at Portland: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

The rising Japanese star with his sights set firmly on IndyCar

Super Formula
Sugo
The rising Japanese star with his sights set firmly on IndyCar

What life is like as a Williams F1 simulator driver

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
What life is like as a Williams F1 simulator driver

Jacob Abel returns to Indy NXT grid with Abel Motorsports for Portland Grand Prix

Indy NXT
IndL Indy NXT
Portland
Jacob Abel returns to Indy NXT grid with Abel Motorsports for Portland Grand Prix

Silly season’s forgotten man, Callum Ilott pushing for “one more shot” in IndyCar for 2027

IndyCar
Indy IndyCar
Silly season’s forgotten man, Callum Ilott pushing for “one more shot” in IndyCar for 2027

Freedom 250 Grand Prix extended to full 250-mile race distance

IndyCar
Indy IndyCar
Washington, D.C.
Freedom 250 Grand Prix extended to full 250-mile race distance

Inside IndyCar's IR-28: New images of 2028 chassis

IndyCar
Indy IndyCar
Portland
Inside IndyCar's IR-28: New images of 2028 chassis

What we learned inside a first look of IndyCar’s clean-sheet IR-28 revolution

IndyCar
Indy IndyCar
What we learned inside a first look of IndyCar’s clean-sheet IR-28 revolution

Super Formula unveils 2027 calendar as Suzuka returns as season opener

Super Formula
SF Super Formula
Super Formula unveils 2027 calendar as Suzuka returns as season opener

Legacy Motor Club announces new investors, including Scott Dixon, Dario Franchitti and Tony Kanaan

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
Legacy Motor Club announces new investors, including Scott Dixon, Dario Franchitti and Tony Kanaan

Alex Palou, Alexander Rossi to give IndyCar’s IR-28 its first track test

IndyCar
Indy IndyCar
Alex Palou, Alexander Rossi to give IndyCar’s IR-28 its first track test

Kimi Antonelli: ‘Toto Wolff picked me for 2025 Mercedes F1 seat before I’d even raced F2’

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Kimi Antonelli: ‘Toto Wolff picked me for 2025 Mercedes F1 seat before I’d even raced F2’

The IndyCar paddock reacts to unveiling of next-gen IR-28 chassis

IndyCar
Indy IndyCar
The IndyCar paddock reacts to unveiling of next-gen IR-28 chassis

IndyCar unveils faster, lighter 2028 race car built to shatter records

IndyCar
Indy IndyCar
IndyCar unveils faster, lighter 2028 race car built to shatter records

Japanese racing consortium launches bid to build next Super Formula car

Super Formula
SF Super Formula
Japanese racing consortium launches bid to build next Super Formula car

Kyle Larson responds to Scott Dixon: NASCAR races are too long

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
Kyle Larson responds to Scott Dixon: NASCAR races are too long

Road to 2027: Inside Dreyer & Reinbold's return to full-time IndyCar

IndyCar
Indy IndyCar
Road to 2027: Inside Dreyer & Reinbold's return to full-time IndyCar

IndyCar, NASCAR Trucks returning to St. Pete Grand Prix in 2027

IndyCar
Indy IndyCar
St. Petersburg
IndyCar, NASCAR Trucks returning to St. Pete Grand Prix in 2027

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing to return full-time to IndyCar in 2027 following charter purchase from RLL

IndyCar
Indy IndyCar
Dreyer & Reinbold Racing to return full-time to IndyCar in 2027 following charter purchase from RLL

The Next Generation: Nikola Tsolov

FIA F2
F2 FIA F2
Spa-Francorchamps
The Next Generation: Nikola Tsolov

Winners and losers from the IndyCar race in Nashville

IndyCar
Indy IndyCar
Nashville
Winners and losers from the IndyCar race in Nashville

Alex Palou still unstoppable as Nashville win edges him closer to fifth IndyCar title

IndyCar
Nashville
Alex Palou still unstoppable as Nashville win edges him closer to fifth IndyCar title

Mick Schumacher secures career-best IndyCar finish of eighth at Nashville

IndyCar
Indy IndyCar
Nashville
Mick Schumacher secures career-best IndyCar finish of eighth at Nashville

F2 title race takes shape as F1 juniors shine at Spa

FIA F2
F2 FIA F2
Spa-Francorchamps
F2 title race takes shape as F1 juniors shine at Spa

Alex Palou “was not confident at all” in outlasting late pressure to win Nashville

IndyCar
Indy IndyCar
Nashville
Alex Palou “was not confident at all” in outlasting late pressure to win Nashville

David Malukas “never driven so hard in my life” going last to third in Nashville

IndyCar
Indy IndyCar
Nashville
David Malukas “never driven so hard in my life” going last to third in Nashville

Complete IndyCar championship standings after 2026 Nashville

IndyCar
Indy IndyCar
Nashville
Complete IndyCar championship standings after 2026 Nashville

Josef Newgarden denied home repeat victory, finishes second at Nashville

IndyCar
Indy IndyCar
Nashville
Josef Newgarden denied home repeat victory, finishes second at Nashville

Official race results: IndyCar 2026 at Nashville

IndyCar
Indy IndyCar
Nashville
Official race results: IndyCar 2026 at Nashville

Alex Palou beats three Penske drivers to win IndyCar race at Nashville

IndyCar
Indy IndyCar
Nashville
Alex Palou beats three Penske drivers to win IndyCar race at Nashville

IndyCar Nashville race postponed to Monday after heavy rain and World Cup delays

IndyCar
Indy IndyCar
Nashville
IndyCar Nashville race postponed to Monday after heavy rain and World Cup delays

Matteo Nannini leads Cape Motorsports 1-2 in Nashville Indy NXT race

Indy NXT
IndL Indy NXT
Nashville
Matteo Nannini leads Cape Motorsports 1-2 in Nashville Indy NXT race

Super Formula: Kakunoshin Ohta closes in on title, Igor Fraga takes sprint win

Super Formula
SF Super Formula
Fuji
Super Formula: Kakunoshin Ohta closes in on title, Igor Fraga takes sprint win

David Malukas "good to go" after hospital visit following IndyCar practice crash

IndyCar
Indy IndyCar
Nashville
David Malukas "good to go" after hospital visit following IndyCar practice crash

Nashville IndyCar starting lineup: Kyle Kirkwood beats Josef Newgarden to pole

IndyCar
Indy IndyCar
Nashville
Nashville IndyCar starting lineup: Kyle Kirkwood beats Josef Newgarden to pole

David Malukas taken to hospital after heavy Nashville IndyCar crash

IndyCar
Indy IndyCar
Nashville
David Malukas taken to hospital after heavy Nashville IndyCar crash

Super Formula Fuji: Kakunoshin Ohta charge denies Zak O’Sullivan maiden win

Super Formula
SF Super Formula
Fuji
Super Formula Fuji: Kakunoshin Ohta charge denies Zak O’Sullivan maiden win

How to watch IndyCar 2026 at Nashville: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

IndyCar
Indy IndyCar
Nashville
How to watch IndyCar 2026 at Nashville: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

FIFA World Cup Final drama and shifting start times keep Armstrong guessing at Nashville

IndyCar
Indy IndyCar
Nashville
FIFA World Cup Final drama and shifting start times keep Armstrong guessing at Nashville

Kyffin Simpson aims to replicate 2025 Nashville showing or "a couple spots better"

IndyCar
Indy IndyCar
Nashville
Kyffin Simpson aims to replicate 2025 Nashville showing or "a couple spots better"

President Donald Trump meets with IndyCar drivers in special White House event

IndyCar
Indy IndyCar
Nashville
President Donald Trump meets with IndyCar drivers in special White House event

IndyCar driver Louis Foster reacts after wild NASCAR debut

NASCAR Truck
NSTR NASCAR Truck
Lime Rock
IndyCar driver Louis Foster reacts after wild NASCAR debut

The Next Generation: Luke Browning

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
British GP
The Next Generation: Luke Browning

iRacing’s standalone IndyCar game now has a name and launch window

IndyCar
Indy IndyCar
iRacing’s standalone IndyCar game now has a name and launch window

Giuliano Alesi to return to Super Formula in Fuji car-sharing deal

Super Formula
SF Super Formula
Giuliano Alesi to return to Super Formula in Fuji car-sharing deal

Pato O'Ward 'no longer cares' about chasing a career in Formula 1

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Pato O'Ward 'no longer cares' about chasing a career in Formula 1

Winners and losers from the IndyCar race at Mid-Ohio

IndyCar
Indy IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
Winners and losers from the IndyCar race at Mid-Ohio

Kyle Kirkwood vaults back to second in championship standings with podium finish at Mid-Ohio

IndyCar
Indy IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
Kyle Kirkwood vaults back to second in championship standings with podium finish at Mid-Ohio

Arrow McLaren signs Scott Dixon and Felix Rosenqvist for 2027 IndyCar season

IndyCar
Indy IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
Arrow McLaren signs Scott Dixon and Felix Rosenqvist for 2027 IndyCar season

Rinus VeeKay continues underdog story with fourth-place finish at Mid-Ohio

IndyCar
Indy IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
Rinus VeeKay continues underdog story with fourth-place finish at Mid-Ohio

Pato O’Ward credits “textbook” execution for Mid-Ohio IndyCar win

IndyCar
Indy IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
Pato O’Ward credits “textbook” execution for Mid-Ohio IndyCar win

Christian Lundgaard admits "mistake of my own" cost him IndyCar Mid-Ohio win

IndyCar
Indy IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
Christian Lundgaard admits "mistake of my own" cost him IndyCar Mid-Ohio win

Complete IndyCar championship standings after 2026 Mid-Ohio

IndyCar
Indy IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
Complete IndyCar championship standings after 2026 Mid-Ohio

Official race results: IndyCar 2026 at Mid-Ohio

IndyCar
Indy IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
Official race results: IndyCar 2026 at Mid-Ohio

Pato O’Ward turns Arrow McLaren duel into IndyCar Mid-Ohio win

IndyCar
Indy IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
Pato O’Ward turns Arrow McLaren duel into IndyCar Mid-Ohio win

Indy NXT has a new points leader after Mid-Ohio sweep

Indy NXT
IndL Indy NXT
Mid-Ohio II
Indy NXT has a new points leader after Mid-Ohio sweep

IndyCar Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Christian Lundgaard leads Arrow McLaren front-row sweep

IndyCar
Indy IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
IndyCar Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Christian Lundgaard leads Arrow McLaren front-row sweep

Enzo Fittipaldi leads every lap in Mid-Ohio Indy NXT win

Indy NXT
IndL Indy NXT
Mid-Ohio I
Enzo Fittipaldi leads every lap in Mid-Ohio Indy NXT win

Amid ‘silly season’ drama, Rinus VeeKay has "pretty good idea" of next IndyCar move

IndyCar
Indy IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
Amid ‘silly season’ drama, Rinus VeeKay has "pretty good idea" of next IndyCar move
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