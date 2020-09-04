Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
04 Hours
:
32 Minutes
:
30 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
Race in
2 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
02 Oct
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
Next event in
68 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Practice 1 in
19 Hours
:
32 Minutes
:
30 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Dakar / Breaking news

Price returning to Europe despite Dakar doubt

shares
comments
Price returning to Europe despite Dakar doubt
By:

Toby Price will return to Europe to prepare for the 2021 Dakar next week, despite lingering uncertainty over whether the event will go ahead.

The two-time Dakar winner has been at home in Queensland since returning from the 2020 event, with most of his international 2020 programme falling to the wayside thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

However the unexpected break is now coming to an end, Price set to jet off to Europe early next week to ramp up preparations for the 2021 Dakar with the factory KTM squad.

That's despite a lack of certainty that the event will kick off in Saudi Arabia on January 3 as planned.

"We just got the call up now," said Price. "We're going to head back to Europe. We're five months out from the race, basically, and we're going to try and test, ride, train and prepare the best we can.

"I'm going to miss mum and dad, family, friends, things like that. It's something I haven't been used to for the last six or seven years, and then the last six months I've been constantly around my family and friends.

"That adjustment is going a little bit hard. [But] it'll get back to normal pretty soon. We're excited for it. Fingers crossed Dakar goes ahead in January."

Price only recently returned to full-blown training, admitting the uncertainty of the pandemic has made a rhythm had to come by.

"To try and stay fit and motivated has been quite difficult," he said. "You start training and getting organised for an event, and all of a sudden it gets cancelled, so then you try and wind off again and try to not burn yourself out before anything kicks off.

"The first few months I knew nothing was going to happen, I had some time off, relaxed and pretty much did nothing. [Recently] we've been on the motorcycle, doing a lot of mountain bike riding and back in the gym and getting go again."

If the 2021 Dakar does go ahead Price is predicting a hot pace, with riders benefitting from the break and the opportunity to let injuries fully heal.

Price is well versed in tackling the event short of peak fitness after taking an unlikely triumph in 2019 while nursing a serious wrist injury.

"To have this seven month break, it's been a bit of a blessing," he said.

"It's let everyone recharge and let the bodies heal back up. A lot of people are going to come in quite strong to the races. This year is going to be another level again. It's exciting times ahead."

Peterhansel gives up on husband-wife Dakar dream

Previous article

Peterhansel gives up on husband-wife Dakar dream
Load comments

About this article

Series Dakar
Drivers Toby Price
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

Melandri wants "something big" to change on Yamaha
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

Melandri wants "something big" to change on Yamaha

Supercars must retain Holden fans – Skaife
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars must retain Holden fans – Skaife

Supercars assessing Bathurst 1000 ticketing options
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars assessing Bathurst 1000 ticketing options

Short Bend layout being considered for Supercars
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Short Bend layout being considered for Supercars

Full revised 2020 Supercars schedule revealed
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Full revised 2020 Supercars schedule revealed

Misano MotoGP: Quartararo leads the way in FP1
MotoGP MotoGP / Practice report

Misano MotoGP: Quartararo leads the way in FP1

Williams reveals new board members after family exit
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams reveals new board members after family exit

Williams drivers call family’s exit from F1 team "a sad day"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams drivers call family’s exit from F1 team "a sad day"

Latest news

Price returning to Europe despite Dakar doubt
DAKR Dakar / Breaking news

Price returning to Europe despite Dakar doubt

Peterhansel gives up on husband-wife Dakar dream
DAKR Dakar / Breaking news

Peterhansel gives up on husband-wife Dakar dream

Prodrive wants to be seen as "potential" Dakar winner
DAKR Dakar / Breaking news

Prodrive wants to be seen as "potential" Dakar winner

Prodrive reveals details of 2021 Dakar challenger
DAKR Dakar / Breaking news

Prodrive reveals details of 2021 Dakar challenger

Trending

1
Formula 1

Williams reveals new board members after family exit

2
Supercars

Supercars must retain Holden fans – Skaife

3
MotoGP

MotoGP releases 13-round revised 2020 schedule

4
MotoGP

Mir “angry” after Espargaro escapes track limits penalty

5
MotoGP

Misano MotoGP: Quartararo leads the way in FP1

Latest news

Price returning to Europe despite Dakar doubt
DAKR

Price returning to Europe despite Dakar doubt

Peterhansel gives up on husband-wife Dakar dream
DAKR

Peterhansel gives up on husband-wife Dakar dream

Prodrive wants to be seen as "potential" Dakar winner
DAKR

Prodrive wants to be seen as "potential" Dakar winner

Prodrive reveals details of 2021 Dakar challenger
DAKR

Prodrive reveals details of 2021 Dakar challenger

Dakar reveals 2021 route, no new countries added
DAKR

Dakar reveals 2021 route, no new countries added

Latest videos

WATCH: Stephane Peterhansel wins the 1991 Paris-Dakar Rally 01:20
Dakar

WATCH: Stephane Peterhansel wins the 1991 Paris-Dakar Rally

Dakar: Classic 03:38
Dakar

Dakar: Classic

Dakar 2021: Presentation 26:27
Dakar

Dakar 2021: Presentation

Dakar 2021: Map reveal 01:05
Dakar

Dakar 2021: Map reveal

Dakar 2021: Teaser 01:37
Dakar

Dakar 2021: Teaser

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.