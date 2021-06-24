Tickets Subscribe
DTM showed it "still deserves its name," say drivers
DTM / Monza News

Why DTM was slower than GT World Challenge at Monza

By:

The DTM was unable to meet its target of becoming the fastest GT3 series in the world at Monza, with outright lap times fractionally slower than GT World Challenge Europe.

Why DTM was slower than GT World Challenge at Monza

Following its top-to-bottom overhaul during the winter, the revamped DTM series held its opening round at the Italian venue last weekend, with series partner AVL Racing employing clever BoP tricks to help it stand out from other GT3 championships around the world.

But the fastest overall time of the weekend, a 1m46.488s set by Mercedes driver Vincent Abril in Saturday’s qualifying, was 0.046s off the pace of the AMG GT3 of Jules Gounon in the GTWCE qualifying at the same venue in April.

During the races, the DTM was miles ahead, with Red Bull protege Liam Lawson lapping over six tenths faster in the AF Corse Ferrari than any driver did in the SRO championship’s own season opener at the 5.8km circuit.

The top speed of the categories was largely the same, with BMW ace Timo Glock hitting 282.72km/h in Sunday’s qualifying.

So, why were GT3 cars in the DTM slower than those in GTWCE over a single lap?

First, let’s take a look at why DTM should have been the faster of the two championships. The German category has partnered with Michelin following the end of its partnership with Hankook, which should offer a theoretical advantage over the Pirellis used in the SRO-promoted series.

The BoP in the DTM, too, is set as such to allow engines to operate closer to their peak performances. The engine restrictors on the Mercedes, Audi and Lamborghini were all two millimeters larger than their equivalent versions in GTWCE, which should allow more air to enter - hence translating into more performance. A higher boost pressure was also stipulated for turbocharged cars such as those used by Ferrari and BMW.

Hence, it turns out that the weather conditions played a spoilsport, preventing the DTM from taking the honour of the fastest GT3 series in the world that it has been striving for.

Gounon set his laptime when the air temperature was just 11 degrees, 15 degrees lower than the conditions that prevailed in the first DTM qualifying on Saturday.

The heat has a negative impact on naturally-aspirated engines, with the difference in temperature between GTWCE and DTM rounds amounting to an estimated 1.5s in performance.

This means that the DTM drivers could have theoretically breached the 1m45s barrier in similar conditions as those seen in GTWCE, putting the series very much on par with its target.

Turbo-charged cars aren’t averse to temperatures either, and the boost pressure of 2.135 bar reaching the upper limit of the BMW M6.

Could GT Open beat both categories?

The International GT Open will hold its Monza round in September and could also benefit from lower air temperatures, potentially positioning itself as the faster GT3 series, at least at the Italian venue.

Already last year, the pole time set by Henrique Chaves in a McLaren 720S was a 1m45.470s, which is faster than what any DTM or GTWCE driver managed this year. Various factors came into play, including electric tyre blankets and lower performance weights.

Related video

DTM showed it "still deserves its name," say drivers

Previous article

DTM showed it "still deserves its name," say drivers
More from
Sven Haidinger
Paffett set to miss opening DTM races due to FE clashes Monza
DTM

Paffett set to miss opening DTM races due to FE clashes

Hawkey set to join DTM in second Lamborghini
DTM

Hawkey set to join DTM in second Lamborghini

BMW DTM team voices fuel mileage fears for Monza Monza
DTM

BMW DTM team voices fuel mileage fears for Monza

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Prime

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Prime

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

The DTM moves into its bold new GT3 era with welcome support from Red Bull, which enters two AF Corse-run Ferraris. That includes one for ex-F1 driver Alex Albon, who’s determined to make a success of his GT switch

DTM
Jun 17, 2021
The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

It's taken him a while to emerge as a consistent title challenger, but in the final year of DTM's Class One ruleset, Nico Muller has smoothed the rough edges and has double champion stablemate Rene Rast working harder than ever to keep up in the title race.

DTM
Oct 14, 2020
Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis? Prime

Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis?

It's 20 years since the DTM roared back into life at a packed Hockenheim with a back-to-basics approach as the antidote to its high-tech past. Now it's on its knees again, so is it time to recall the lessons learned in 2000?

DTM
May 28, 2020
Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers Prime

Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers

Audi last week announced it would be exiting the DTM at the end of 2020, bringing the curtain down on 20 years of continuous participation since the series' reboot in 2000.

DTM
May 5, 2020
Why the DTM must reinvent itself after Audi exit Prime

Why the DTM must reinvent itself after Audi exit

Audi's announcement that it will withdraw from the DTM at the end of 2020 was the latest blow for a series that has lost three manufacturers in as many years. Some major soul-searching will now be required to assess how it can survive.

DTM
Apr 28, 2020
Why cynic Berger changed his mind over green tech in racing Prime

Why cynic Berger changed his mind over green tech in racing

DTM boss Gerhard Berger was a detractor of Formula E and held a reluctance for his series to embrace greener engine technologies. However, this cynic's tune has had to change to ensure DTM's existence as the motorsport world moves forward

DTM
Dec 13, 2019
What the fallout from Aston's engine split means for 2020 Prime

What the fallout from Aston's engine split means for 2020

Aston Martin's DTM arrival, via the R-Motorsport outfit, was heralded as a salvation of sorts for the series. After plenty of bumps in the road in 2019, the team finds itself in a similar position to the one it was in 12 months ago. Can it get its act together?

DTM
Dec 6, 2019

